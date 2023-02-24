Open in App
San Diego, CA
See more from this location?
FOX 5 San Diego

Aztecs women’s basketball reaches 20-win mark for first time in 10 years

By Frank Jefferson,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XcMrR_0kyC7eJv00

SAN DIEGO — The Aztecs women’s basketball team has reached 20 wins for the first time in a decade, marking second season the team has met that threshold under head coach Stacie Terry-Hutson.

“Well going into this year (and) into this last weekend with 21 wins, it’s (took) us a while to get there,” Terry-Hutson said to FOX 5. “I’m really happy that we’ve arrived.”

Terry-Hutson, an El Capitan High School grad, says team chemistry and unselfishness has led to their recent success.

“We’ve got a great group of young women that really have bought into the culture that we have here at San Diego State. They’ve sacrificed they’re individual game to really come together as one,” she said.

Guard Mercedes Staples noticed a drastic change in the team energy from last year when they won 15 games.

“Man, everything, I mean, everyone just wants it. It’s like a different vibe in here,” Staples told FOX 5. “If you would have come in here last year compared to this year, you would see a whole 180.”

Breeders’ Cup returning to Del Mar racetrack in 2024

The fifth year senior appreciates how far the program has come.

“Going through that seven win season, that was tough. And mentally going, and we’re pushing and getting better, seeing the progress all of it over time, it’s been really fun,” says Staples.

As many Aztec fans know, the women’s team shares Viejas Arena with the men’s team. But they have more in common than this court: they are also one of the few basketball programs throughout the country where the men’s team and the women’s team both have 20 or more wins.

“I know the work they put into it,” Men’s Head coach Brian Dutcher said. “They work hard, they’re deserving and I’m wishing them good luck down the stretch — just like we need good luck down the stretch.”

“We’re here, we’re all Aztecs and we’re trying to push to be great,” said Terry-Hutson. “We’re our biggest cheerleaders.”

The Aztecs have not played in the NCAA Tournament since 2012 and Coach Terry-Hutson believes they can make it back this season.

“We’re still trying to eliminate some of the mistakes and keep improving and playing team basketball,” Terry-Hutson said. “If we can do that we can finish this season on a high note.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Diego, CA newsLocal San Diego, CA
Patriots hockey helps active duty, veterans through sports
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Watch on FOX 5: San Diego Sockers host Dallas Sidekicks
San Diego, CA14 hours ago
Watch on FOX 5: San Diego Seals face Las Vegas Desert Dogs
San Diego, CA14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove out for at least 2 weeks after breaking toe
San Diego, CA2 days ago
PHOTOS: Hail spotted in San Diego area
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Weezer to close out US tour with San Diego stop
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Welcome MCRD’s newest bulldog mascot
San Diego, CA2 days ago
This parking mistake is most likely to get you a ticket in California
San Diego, CA1 day ago
‘Vietnam POWs 50 Years of Freedom’ exhibit on display in Coronado
Coronado, CA5 hours ago
Is California’s drought really over? Not yet, state water managers say
San Diego, CA12 hours ago
Loud boom heard, felt in San Diego area
San Diego, CA3 days ago
COASTER services disrupted due to ‘bluff failure’ near Del Mar
Del Mar, CA15 hours ago
San Diego mountain residents brace for another storm
San Diego, CA3 days ago
San Diego Community College District employees terminated over vaccine status
San Diego, CA3 hours ago
Prince Street Pizza brings famous Sicilian, New York-style pies to the Gaslamp District
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Caution advised amid coastal Flood Advisory in San Diego
San Diego, CA1 day ago
California university to train law students and professors from Mexico
San Diego, CA1 day ago
‘Business gets worse’: Oceanside companies worry about turnout from storms
Oceanside, CA2 days ago
San Diego plans to begin railroad crossing project near Petco Park
San Diego, CA2 days ago
San Diego Unified parents to share concerns over ‘Restorative Discipline Policy’
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Rain and snow continue to impact San Diego, but where do drought conditions stand?
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Parents challenge San Diego Unified discipline policy, board responds
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Storm system to bring additional rain, snow to San Diego area
San Diego, CA3 days ago
North County school may close due to sinking risk
Oceanside, CA1 day ago
San Diego among most popular global destinations for families last year, according to Airbnb
San Diego, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy