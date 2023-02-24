Kitchen blackened, damaged in Vancouver house fire

VANCOUVER, Wash. ( KOIN ) – A single-story house caught fire around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, damaging the kitchen and causing “dark black smoke” to pour through the front door, officials say.

Vancouver Fire Department says the fire, located on NE 41st Circle, did not spread to other parts of the house and the occupants were able to safely leave the home.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, according to the Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office.

