Boston, MA
Daily Independent

DeBrusk scores late in 3rd period, Bruins edge Kraken 6-5

7 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:38 left in the third period and the Boston Bruins edged the Seattle Kraken 6-5 on Thursday night.

The win avenged Boston’s first regulation home loss of the season, which was a 3-0 defeat to Seattle back on Jan. 12, still the only time Boston has been shut out this year.

Seattle’s Matty Beniers scored just 40 seconds into the game, and the teams went back and forth the rest of the way.

Jaden Schwartz put Seattle ahead 5-4 at 15:50 of the third period. Brandon Carlo tied it less than 30 seconds later.

DeBrusk scored the go-ahead goal at 18:22, with an assist from Charlie McAvoy.

The two teams combined for 74 shots on goal. Boston’s Jeremy Swayman made 36 saves for the Bruins and Phillip Grubauer finished with 27 for Seattle.

Patrice Bergeron put Boston ahead 4-3 at 17:51 of the second period. Yanni Gourde tied it on the power play at 18:52.

David Krejci, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand also scored for the Bruins.

Vince Dunn and Jamie Oleksiak scored for Seattle.

NOTES: Boston acquired defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway from Washington in a three-team trade Thursday for forward Craig Smith and a trio of draft picks. … Seattle put goaltender Chris Driedger on waivers. He has yet to play in a game this season while recovering from a torn right ACL.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Play at Vancouver on Saturday.

Kraken: Host Toronto on Sunday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

