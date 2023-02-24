BeetleSat Successfully Deploys LEO Satellite Expandable Antenna in Space

BeetleSat, formerly NSLComm, a leading provider of satellite communication technology and services, today announced the successful deployment of its lightweight, very high data rate, expandable antenna in space. The in-orbit deployment of BeetleSat’s 60 cm expandable antenna from a 6U CubeSat -- an industry first -- marks a significant milestone in the development of the BeetleSat constellation and proves the viability of its proprietary technology.

BeetleSat’s large Ka-band parabolic high-performance antenna, made of proprietary shape memory material, was folded at launch, allowing for low volume and mass. Once in low-Earth orbit (LEO), BeetleSat performed a successful on-demand deployment.

BeetleSat is now well-positioned to offer a paradigm shift in satellite communications that will allow it to define new categories and offer new applications across industries. Customers including satellite operators, service providers and any platform that requires low-latency, high-frequency throughput will be able to enjoy sustainable premium satellite communications at a fraction of the cost of other systems, resulting in very attractive prices for premium services.

BeetleSat’s LEO constellation will provide global and regional satellite operators, mobile network operators, and internet service providers high-quality global Ka-band connectivity for commercial and government applications, including point-to-point secure communications, mobility, and cellular backhaul/trunking services. The company’s focus on innovation and cutting-edge technology sets it apart from its competitors.

“We are thrilled to have achieved this important milestone,” said BeetleSat Executive President Patricio Northland. “The successful deployment of the BeetleSat expandable antenna is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and partners and we are proud to be at the forefront of satellite technology.”

BeetleSat’s Nano-Satellite launched via the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on January 3, 2023. Now in Sun-synchronous orbit (SSO) at 550Km altitude, the Nano-Satellite will provide BeetleSat’s public sector customer with store and forward, very high throughput satellite communication services.

With a payload designed by BeetleSat, the fully-digital Nano-Satellite weighs approximately 9 kg and transmits data at up to 2 Gbps. Using innovative Software-Defined Radio (SDR) and a deployable antenna communication payload, it delivers a bit-rate performance level equal to a much larger satellite at a substantially lower capital expenditure.

About BeetleSat

BeetleSat, formerly NSLComm, is a leading provider of satellite communication technology and services, building a new low-Earth orbit (LEO) constellation that delivers exceptionally low-latency, high-throughput and cost-effective point-to-point secure communications, cellular backhaul/trunking, mobility and other services. Comprised of approximately 250 communication satellites equipped with BeetleSat’s proprietary Ka-band deployable antennas, the groundbreaking constellation promises to revolutionize the way satellite communication networks are designed and operated, providing commercial and public sector customers with truly global Ka-band connectivity and increased flexibility at a fraction of the cost of traditional systems. With service to commence in 2026, BeetleSat’s constellation will provide a premium complementary LEO layer for terrestrial and MEO/GEO networks suitable for global and regional operators and telecom service providers looking to enhance their existing solutions. BeetleSat investors include ARQUIMEA, Jerusalem Venture Partners, Liberty Technology Ventures and OurCrowd. For more information, visit www.BeetleSat.com.

