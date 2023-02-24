Open in App
San Francisco, CA
The Associated Press

Shabazz scores 30, San Francisco slips past Portland 92-89

7 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Khalil Shabazz scored 30 points to help San Francisco hold off Portland 92-89 on Thursday night.

Shabazz added seven rebounds for the Dons (18-12, 7-8 West Coast Conference). Tyrell Roberts finished with 19 points and six assists, while Marcus Williams hit five 3-pointers and scored 17.

The Pilots (13-17, 5-10) were led by Moses Wood with 28 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Tyler Robertson added 22 points and six rebounds.

Both teams play on Saturday. San Francisco visits BYU, while Portland travels to play Pacific.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

