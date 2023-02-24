East-Current Conditions

Open in App
East Region Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Friday, February 24, 2023

City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany, NY;Cloudy;34;SSW;2;93%

Asheville, NC;Partly cloudy;63;N;2;80%

Atlanta, GA;Cloudy;68;SW;3;92%

Atlantic City, NJ;Mostly cloudy;49;SW;5;97%

Baltimore, MD;Mostly clear;54;W;2;66%

Birmingham, AL;Mostly cloudy;70;SSW;3;92%

Boston, MA;Cloudy;29;WNW;1;94%

Bridgeport, CT;Mostly cloudy;36;N;2;98%

Buffalo, NY;Mostly cloudy;36;W;7;84%

Burlington, VT;Cloudy;16;N;5;84%

Caribou, ME;Flurries;5;NE;8;76%

Charleston, SC;Mostly cloudy;69;SW;3;80%

Charleston, WV;Mostly cloudy;55;NW;6;58%

Charlotte, NC;Mostly clear;67;SW;3;86%

Cleveland, OH;Mostly cloudy;36;W;22;74%

Columbia, SC;Cloudy;73;WSW;3;82%

Columbus, OH;Mostly cloudy;33;NW;7;71%

Concord, NH;Cloudy;22;N;3;92%

Detroit, MI;Flurries;32;WNW;12;67%

Grand Rapids, MI;Mostly cloudy;25;NW;7;71%

Hartford, CT;Cloudy;33;E;1;98%

Indianapolis, IN;Mostly cloudy;28;NW;8;67%

Jackson, MS;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;82%

Jacksonville, FL;Mostly cloudy;70;WSW;2;90%

Knoxville, TN;Cloudy;68;N;3;77%

Lexington, KY;Mostly cloudy;43;NW;8;59%

Louisville, KY;Partly cloudy;38;NNW;7;64%

Memphis, TN;Cloudy;55;N;13;56%

Miami, FL;Clear;75;E;3;82%

Mobile, AL;Fog;67;S;3;98%

Montgomery, AL;Mostly cloudy;69;SSW;2;90%

Mt. Washington, NH;Mostly cloudy;16;W;47;100%

Nashville, TN;Mostly cloudy;50;NNE;10;61%

New York, NY;Cloudy;44;N;3;95%

Newark, NJ;Cloudy;42;NW;2;94%

Norfolk, VA;Mostly clear;67;WSW;4;74%

Orlando, FL;Clear;73;Calm;0;73%

Philadelphia, PA;Cloudy;45;SW;3;95%

Pittsburgh, PA;Partly cloudy;46;NW;6;66%

Portland, ME;Cloudy;19;N;3;93%

Providence, RI;Cloudy;33;NW;2;96%

Raleigh, NC;Mostly clear;64;WNW;2;91%

Richmond, VA;Clear;63;SW;3;75%

Savannah, GA;Mostly cloudy;67;SW;3;90%

Tampa, FL;Partly cloudy;69;E;1;94%

Toledo, OH;Cloudy;33;W;10;63%

Vero Beach, FL;Clear;67;Calm;0;96%

Washington, DC;Clear;65;SW;3;49%

Wilmington, DE;Mostly clear;45;SW;3;95%

