Change location
East-Current Conditions
By Accuweather,7 days ago
East Region Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Friday, February 24, 2023
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany, NY;Cloudy;34;SSW;2;93%
Asheville, NC;Partly cloudy;63;N;2;80%
Atlanta, GA;Cloudy;68;SW;3;92%
Atlantic City, NJ;Mostly cloudy;49;SW;5;97%
Baltimore, MD;Mostly clear;54;W;2;66%
Birmingham, AL;Mostly cloudy;70;SSW;3;92%
Boston, MA;Cloudy;29;WNW;1;94%
Bridgeport, CT;Mostly cloudy;36;N;2;98%
Buffalo, NY;Mostly cloudy;36;W;7;84%
Burlington, VT;Cloudy;16;N;5;84%
Caribou, ME;Flurries;5;NE;8;76%
Charleston, SC;Mostly cloudy;69;SW;3;80%
Charleston, WV;Mostly cloudy;55;NW;6;58%
Charlotte, NC;Mostly clear;67;SW;3;86%
Cleveland, OH;Mostly cloudy;36;W;22;74%
Columbia, SC;Cloudy;73;WSW;3;82%
Columbus, OH;Mostly cloudy;33;NW;7;71%
Concord, NH;Cloudy;22;N;3;92%
Detroit, MI;Flurries;32;WNW;12;67%
Grand Rapids, MI;Mostly cloudy;25;NW;7;71%
Hartford, CT;Cloudy;33;E;1;98%
Indianapolis, IN;Mostly cloudy;28;NW;8;67%
Jackson, MS;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;82%
Jacksonville, FL;Mostly cloudy;70;WSW;2;90%
Knoxville, TN;Cloudy;68;N;3;77%
Lexington, KY;Mostly cloudy;43;NW;8;59%
Louisville, KY;Partly cloudy;38;NNW;7;64%
Memphis, TN;Cloudy;55;N;13;56%
Miami, FL;Clear;75;E;3;82%
Mobile, AL;Fog;67;S;3;98%
Montgomery, AL;Mostly cloudy;69;SSW;2;90%
Mt. Washington, NH;Mostly cloudy;16;W;47;100%
Nashville, TN;Mostly cloudy;50;NNE;10;61%
New York, NY;Cloudy;44;N;3;95%
Newark, NJ;Cloudy;42;NW;2;94%
Norfolk, VA;Mostly clear;67;WSW;4;74%
Orlando, FL;Clear;73;Calm;0;73%
Philadelphia, PA;Cloudy;45;SW;3;95%
Pittsburgh, PA;Partly cloudy;46;NW;6;66%
Portland, ME;Cloudy;19;N;3;93%
Providence, RI;Cloudy;33;NW;2;96%
Raleigh, NC;Mostly clear;64;WNW;2;91%
Richmond, VA;Clear;63;SW;3;75%
Savannah, GA;Mostly cloudy;67;SW;3;90%
Tampa, FL;Partly cloudy;69;E;1;94%
Toledo, OH;Cloudy;33;W;10;63%
Vero Beach, FL;Clear;67;Calm;0;96%
Washington, DC;Clear;65;SW;3;49%
Wilmington, DE;Mostly clear;45;SW;3;95%
Copyright 2023 AccuWeather
Comments / 0