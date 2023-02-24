West-Current Conditions

West Region Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Thursday, February 23, 2023
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albuquerque, NM;Partly cloudy;36;E;5;50%
Anchorage, AK;Flurries;33;ESE;3;91%
Billings, MT;Mostly clear;-13;NNE;6;86%
Boise, ID;Clear;31;ESE;6;51%
Casper, WY;Mostly clear;-11;N;5;78%
Cheyenne, WY;Mostly cloudy;-2;SW;9;75%
Denver, CO;Clear;6;NE;2;71%
Fairbanks, AK;Cloudy;21;NE;7;100%
Grand Junction, CO;Flurries;29;NE;5;96%
Helena, MT;Mostly clear;-10;W;6;64%
Honolulu, HI;Cloudy;76;E;7;71%
Juneau, AK;Mostly cloudy;19;E;7;41%
Las Vegas, NV;Mostly cloudy;41;S;7;62%
Long Beach, CA;Cloudy;48;ENE;8;76%
Los Angeles, CA;Mostly cloudy;47;E;3;79%
Olympia, WA;Clear;25;NNE;7;50%
Phoenix, AZ;Mostly clear;51;SSE;3;53%
Portland, OR;Clear;23;ENE;5;67%
Reno, NV;Cloudy;26;SSE;7;66%
Roswell, NM;Mostly clear;45;SSE;9;45%
Sacramento, CA;Cloudy;45;SSE;12;71%
Salt Lake City, UT;Mostly cloudy;29;S;14;74%
San Diego, CA;Mostly cloudy;51;SSW;4;67%
San Francisco, CA;Rain;43;S;8;85%
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;Clear;27;E;12;35%
Spokane, WA;Clear;10;E;5;50%
Tucson, AZ;Clear;45;NNW;2;63%
