Leader Telegram

West-Current Conditions

By Accuweather,

7 days ago

West Region Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Thursday, February 23, 2023

City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albuquerque, NM;Partly cloudy;36;E;5;50%

Anchorage, AK;Flurries;33;ESE;3;91%

Billings, MT;Mostly clear;-13;NNE;6;86%

Boise, ID;Clear;31;ESE;6;51%

Casper, WY;Mostly clear;-11;N;5;78%

Cheyenne, WY;Mostly cloudy;-2;SW;9;75%

Denver, CO;Clear;6;NE;2;71%

Fairbanks, AK;Cloudy;21;NE;7;100%

Grand Junction, CO;Flurries;29;NE;5;96%

Helena, MT;Mostly clear;-10;W;6;64%

Honolulu, HI;Cloudy;76;E;7;71%

Juneau, AK;Mostly cloudy;19;E;7;41%

Las Vegas, NV;Mostly cloudy;41;S;7;62%

Long Beach, CA;Cloudy;48;ENE;8;76%

Los Angeles, CA;Mostly cloudy;47;E;3;79%

Olympia, WA;Clear;25;NNE;7;50%

Phoenix, AZ;Mostly clear;51;SSE;3;53%

Portland, OR;Clear;23;ENE;5;67%

Reno, NV;Cloudy;26;SSE;7;66%

Roswell, NM;Mostly clear;45;SSE;9;45%

Sacramento, CA;Cloudy;45;SSE;12;71%

Salt Lake City, UT;Mostly cloudy;29;S;14;74%

San Diego, CA;Mostly cloudy;51;SSW;4;67%

San Francisco, CA;Rain;43;S;8;85%

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;Clear;27;E;12;35%

Spokane, WA;Clear;10;E;5;50%

Tucson, AZ;Clear;45;NNW;2;63%

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather

