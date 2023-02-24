Central-Current Conditions

Central Region Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CST Friday, February 24, 2023
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Austin, TX;Cloudy;58;N;10;38%
Baton Rouge, LA;Mostly cloudy;70;SE;2;93%
Bismarck, ND;Mostly clear;-18;NNW;1;68%
Chicago, IL;Mostly clear;21;WNW;6;71%
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;Cloudy;47;NNE;15;47%
Des Moines, IA;Clear;5;NW;12;76%
Dodge City, KS;Clear;11;NE;8;55%
Duluth, MN;Mostly clear;4;WNW;3;76%
El Paso, TX;Partly cloudy;51;NNW;3;35%
Fargo, ND;Clear;-10;NNW;5;83%
Houston, TX;Showers;72;ESE;2;96%
Kansas City, MO;Partly cloudy;18;NNW;9;71%
Little Rock, AR;Cloudy;50;NNE;7;47%
Madison, WI;Mostly cloudy;17;WNW;6;79%
Milwaukee, WI;Partly cloudy;25;WNW;14;65%
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;Mostly clear;2;WNW;6;79%
New Orleans, LA;Cloudy;72;SSE;2;92%
Oklahoma City, OK;Clear;28;NE;7;53%
Omaha, NE;Partly cloudy;2;NW;12;76%
San Antonio, TX;Cloudy;63;NNE;8;43%
Sioux Falls, SD;Clear;-12;W;6;70%
Springfield, IL;Clear;23;NW;13;74%
St. Louis, MO;Clear;29;N;4;67%
Tulsa, OK;Clear;30;NNE;7;57%
Wichita, KS;Clear;18;NNE;9;64%
Copyright 2023 AccuWeather
Comments / 0