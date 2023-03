cougcenter.com

WSU finishes sweep of Stanford on the farm, 67-63 By Nate Dahl, 7 days ago

By Nate Dahl, 7 days ago

WSU (14-15, 9-9 in Pac-12) held the lead for most of the second half, but Stanford (11-17, 5-12) rallied back and took the game down ...