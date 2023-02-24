Open in App
Florida State
See more from this location?
UPI News

Man charged with killing pregnant U.S. Army solider in Germany 21 years ago

By Darryl Coote,

7 days ago

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors said a 42-year-old man has been arrested on charges of killing a U.S. Army solider in Germany more than two decades ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GmPjj_0kyBrzDu00
Pfc. Amanda Gonzales, 19, was four months pregnant when she was murdered in 2001 in Germany. Photo courtesy of FBI/Release

Shannon Wilkerson was arrested Thursday in the Northern District of Florida for killing 19-year-old Pfc. Amanda Gonzales in Hanau, Germany, where she was stationed in 2001.

The Justice Department said in a release that Wilkerson has been charged with one count of first-degree murder under the MIlitary Extraterritorial Jurisdiction Act, which gives U.S. courts jurisdiction over crimes committed outside of the country by former members of the armed forces.

Circumstances surrounding his arrest were not released to the public, but prosecutors said if convicted, Wilkerson faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Gonzales was four months pregnant when she was killed by asphyxiation. Her body was found Nov. 5, 2001, in her third-floor barracks room on Fliegerhorst Kaserne near Hanau, Germany, after she failed to report to work, according to the FBI.

U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command said Gonzales had only been in Germany eight months at the time of her death.

The FBI is offering a reward for info leading to an arrest in the 2001 murder of U.S. Army Soldier Pfc. Amanda Gonzales in Hanau, Germany. Gonzales was 19 years old and four months pregnant when her body was found in her barracks room on November 5, 2001: https://t.co/uYrdMwswPR pic.twitter.com/7X96FEGXQK — FBI Most Wanted (@FBIMostWanted) November 5, 2020

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
City, family reach $2M settlement in fatal police shooting
Palm Beach Gardens, FL6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Texas pilot faces decades in federal prison after admitting he crashed plane and seriously injured undocumented immigrants in failed smuggling attempt
Seminole, TX22 days ago
Alleged gang member pleads not guilty in Goshen family massacre
Goshen, CA9 days ago
‘You Shot Me’: Louisiana Cop Arrested for Killing Unarmed Black Man as He Fled
Shreveport, LA14 days ago
3 high-ranking bosses of deadly MS-13 gang indicted on terrorism and racketeering charges as agents dismantle the ‘scourge’: Feds
New York City, NY5 days ago
Skeletal remains found in Pennsylvania identified as man missing since 2013
New Castle, PA18 hours ago
Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering wife, son
Walterboro, SC8 hours ago
Prisoner stabbed several times by fellow inmate during fight at Macomb Correctional Facility, officials say
Lenox Township, MI19 days ago
‘Did they shoot him?’ Family of man killed by deputy sues
Pueblo West, CO6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy