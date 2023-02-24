Little Ferry School District Receives State Grant for Pre-School Program

NEW JERSEY - The Little Ferry School District was one of 16 districts to receive a grant from the state for its preschool program, it was announced by state officials. It is the only district in Bergen County to receive the grant of $1,245,045.

According to a post on its website, the district looks forward to "expanding our Little Ferry preschool program." The preschool program is open to three- and four-year olds.

“This is an investment in our future that will produce economic and educational benefits for years to come,” said Senator Paul Sarlo, Chairman of the Senate Budget Committee. “It will put people to work upgrading the school infrastructure and support the pre-K programs that are so important for academic achievement.”

The more than $11.4 million recently allocated to 16 school districts to create or expand their preschool programming during the 2022-2023 school year has enabled the addition of 1,081 full-day, high-quality preschool seats.

In addition to the $11.4 million for the second round of preschool expansion aid this school year, an additional $2.6 million in start-up funding was made available to six of the 16 school districts that had been operating partially state-funded preschool at the start of the school year (Folsom, Little Ferry, Lawnside, Downe, South Plainfield, and Linden), as well as all 27 districts from the first round of FY23 awards announced earlier this school year, which began operating their full-day programs in October.

The program is part of the Murphy Administration’s ongoing efforts to provide universal access to high-quality, full-day preschool throughout the state. Governor Phil Murphy announced on Wednesday the availability of $120 million in grants for preschool facility expansion and highlighted the funding 16 school districts recently received to establish or grow their preschool programming.



