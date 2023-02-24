Open in App
Little Ferry, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Little Ferry School District Receives State Grant for Pre-School Program

By Faith Ballantine-Armonaitis,

6 days ago

NEW JERSEY -  The Little Ferry School District was one of 16 districts to receive a grant from the state for its preschool program, it was announced by state officials. It is the only district in Bergen County to receive the grant of $1,245,045.

According to a post on its website, the district looks forward to "expanding our Little Ferry preschool program." The preschool program is open to three- and four-year olds.

“This is an investment in our future that will produce economic and educational benefits for years to come,” said Senator Paul Sarlo, Chairman of the Senate Budget Committee. “It will put people to work upgrading the school infrastructure and support the pre-K programs that are so important for academic achievement.”

The more than $11.4 million recently allocated to 16 school districts to create or expand their preschool programming during the 2022-2023 school year has enabled the addition of 1,081 full-day, high-quality preschool seats.

In addition to the $11.4 million for the second round of preschool expansion aid this school year, an additional $2.6 million in start-up funding was made available to six of the 16 school districts that had been operating partially state-funded preschool at the start of the school year (Folsom, Little Ferry, Lawnside, Downe, South Plainfield, and Linden), as well as all 27 districts from the first round of FY23 awards announced earlier this school year, which began operating their full-day programs in October.

The program is part of the Murphy Administration’s ongoing efforts to provide universal access to high-quality, full-day preschool throughout the state. Governor Phil Murphy announced on Wednesday the availability of $120 million in grants for preschool facility expansion and highlighted the funding 16 school districts recently received to establish or grow their preschool programming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NurF8_0kyBptzy00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Jersey State newsLocal New Jersey State
BRHS Band Students Accepted to Region, All-State Ensembles
Bridgewater, NJ19 hours ago
Long Branch To Receive Money In Governor's Budget For Renovations To New Fire And History Museum
Long Branch, NJ22 hours ago
TOWNSHIP OF MILLBURN ESSEX COUNTY, NEW JERSEY PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE TO VENDORS
Millburn, NJ10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Developer Picked For New Brunswick High School Auxiliary Gym
New Brunswick, NJ15 hours ago
Bergen County Executive James Tedesco Presents State of the County address
Hackensack, NJ16 hours ago
Perth Amboy Teachers Union President Says Superintendent 'Seems Unhinged'
Perth Amboy, NJ8 hours ago
Four Ridgewood High School Students Advance to Finalist Standing of National Merit Scholarship Competition
Ridgewood, NJ12 hours ago
Audit Results Show Wayne Schools in a Strong Financial Position
Wayne, NJ17 hours ago
Perth Amboy High School Students
Perth Amboy, NJ10 hours ago
Asbury Park Housing Authority receives over one million in funding from HUD
Asbury Park, NJ17 hours ago
Announcement from Kenilworth Public Schools Superintendent
Kenilworth, NJ2 days ago
TOWNSHIP OF MILLBURN NOTICE OF 2023 PROFESSIONAL CONTRACTS
Millburn, NJ10 hours ago
Princeton Seeks Replacement for Municipal Clerk Delores Williams, Retiring This Summer
Princeton, NJ1 day ago
From ‘Scrappy, All-Volunteer Past,’ Housing Initiatives of Princeton Plans Move to ‘New Level’
Princeton, NJ12 hours ago
Rutgers Tentatively OKs $567M Funding For HELIX in New Brunswick
New Brunswick, NJ1 day ago
Elizabeth Police Department Wins Hispanic Law Enforcement Association of Union County Rib Eating Contest
Elizabeth, NJ16 hours ago
Hasbrouck Height Council Approves Two Ordinances on Final Hearing
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ15 hours ago
Fundraiser in Hackettstown Raises $30,000 for Warren County Habitat for Humanity
Hackettstown, NJ4 hours ago
South River Man Launches Foundation to Fight Cancer
South River, NJ17 hours ago
Free Food Distribution in Parsippany on Friday March 3rd
Morristown, NJ18 hours ago
Clara Maass Medical Center Named to MONEY’s First-Ever Best Hospitals for Bariatric Surgery List
Belleville, NJ1 day ago
Exit Plan For Planner Who Guided Roxbury's Growth
Roxbury Township, NJ20 hours ago
Newton Police Detective Graduates from Police Chief’s Command and Leadership Academy
Newton, NJ17 hours ago
TAPinto February: Cranford's Top 5 & More
Cranford, NJ1 day ago
Public Meeting for Accident-Prone Roxbury Rail Span Fix
Roxbury Township, NJ1 day ago
Save the Date for Annual Easter Egg Scramble
Spotswood, NJ16 hours ago
Pride and Power: New Brunswick Students' Poetry Closes Black History Month
New Brunswick, NJ19 hours ago
Madison Mayor to Discuss Affordable Housing at Madison Rotary Meeting
Madison, NJ2 days ago
Westfield Council OKs $440.8M Deal With Developer for Lord & Taylor Site, Train Lots
Westfield, NJ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy