A Trend Spotter Sizes Up China’s Baby Bust

Simon Powell’s perch in Hong Kong has given him a front-row seat to trends unfolding in the region—trends with investment implications, such as China’s population decline and new geopolitical risks.

Powell, global head of thematic research for Jefferies, says that investors’ long-held view of Asia’s population as young and on the rise needs an update. While investors sometimes have dismissed megatrends as too long term to affect near-term investment decisions, now is the time, he argues, to pay attention to China’s demographic struggles and rising tensions with the U.S.

Barron’s spoke with Powell on Feb. 13, while he was on vacation in England, about the implications of China’s baby bust, why electric-vehicle batteries could be the next front in the battle between China and the West, and how to mitigate the risk of a possible conflict over Taiwan. An edited version of the conversation follows.

Barron’s: What megatrends should investors pay more attention to?

Simon Powell: Investors tend to ignore demographics because the changes are glacial. We see the number of humans peaking between now and 2050, then declining quickly from there. China’s population will fall to 700 million to 800 million people by the end of the century, from about 1.4 billion now. Yet, I still meet investors who equate Asia with growth—with a young population and growing prosperity.

Many people don’t realize how the world has changed in the past two decades with regard to birthrates, demographics, and shifting population structure. The pandemic intensified existing trends. The shortage of suitably skilled workers for jobs around the world has highlighted that people quietly have been retiring early, and fewer people are entering the workforce. That has implications not just for economic growth but also corporate earnings in terms of higher wage bills. In China, investors need to bake in much lower expectations for long-term gross-domestic-product growth.

What is behind China’s demographic challenges?

China is in this position because of the One Child policy introduced in 1980. The birthrate fell below the replacement rate in 1994 and [the population started to shrink] in 2022. The policy, which ended in 2015, caused a massive imbalance in gender at birth. From 1983 until recently, there was a predominance of boys. That affects the marriage rate 25 years later, which is why marriages have peaked. If you had girls, you educated them [since they were only children], creating an education mismatch across China. With women much more educated than the average man, [many] women said they couldn’t find a suitable man to marry.

What do these demographic issues have to do with the recovery in China’s equity market?

One of the biggest issues for Chinese equities is whether the government can kick-start the property sector. Who is the incremental buyer? Household formation peaked seven years ago. Japan’s property sector peaked in 1999, just when we saw population shrinkage there. The Chinese property market isn’t about to fall in a heap this year because there’s enough wiggle room for the government to help. In Japan, property prices slid everywhere but Tokyo. It could play out like that in China, as well, with prices in first- and second-tier cities going sideways, and falling elsewhere.

Also, a shrinking population suggests one should have a cautious view of consumer-staples stocks that investors love, such as Yum China Holdings [ticker: YUMC], China Mengniu Dairy [2319.Hong Kong], China Resources Beer Holdings [291.Hong Kong], and Tsingtao Brewery [168.Hong Kong]. Some may look cheap trading at single-digit price/earnings multiples, but they are cheap for a reason.

The standout sectors [to own] are related to aging—teeth, eyes, and knees—although you need to find companies with good-enough margins. They won’t get massive pricing power because every so often, the Communist Party will say glasses, for example, are too expensive. Take a look at Modern Dental Group [3600.Hong Kong] and EuroEyes International Eye Clinic [1846.Hong Kong], a big chain of opticians. These large franchises exist in developed markets but are just starting to be a thing in China.

What other areas benefit from the aging population?

Robotics and artificial intelligence, because the Chinese working population is going to shrink faster than people realize. China is already a big buyer of industrial robots, and that will continue. Industrial-robot companies are economically sensitive, however, because the first place CEOs will cut capital spending is in the automation of new lines. Investors should consider domestic automation companies like Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment [300450.China], Shenzhen Inovance Technology [300124.China], Estun Automation [002747.China], Leader Harmonious Drive Systems [688017.China], and Shanghai Baosight Software [600845.China].

How will Chinese policy makers respond to the demographic crunch?

I expect the government to do things like not promoting people unless they have children. Women’s rights are being clamped down. We’ve seen cash payments for having babies elsewhere, as in Australia, but the Communist Party views free money as decadent.

The Chinese government is acutely aware of this demographic time bomb. It is behind policy actions, including the videogame clampdown in 2018 and 2019 that caused the share price of Tencent Holdings [700.Hong Kong] to contract significantly. Chinese leader Xi Jinping sees videogaming as a social negative potentially restricting people from getting married. I’d be cautious on videogame stocks.

Where else should investors be wary of policy shifts?

The education stocks also warrant caution. They have rebounded after being badly beaten up [when the government cracked down on after-school tutoring companies]. I don’t think the government has changed its mind on trying to bring down the cost of living, because it has gotten expensive for the average Chinese family and could keep people from having kids.

The government knows the demographic situation has far-reaching implications, given Xi’s aims of returning China to great-nation status. If Xi wants to militarily be a strong power, does he have enough people to put into the Chinese army? That’s an issue [Russia’s Vladimir] Putin is facing right now.

Geopolitics is another megatrend. What does it mean for investors?

Investors are underestimating how serious the Chinese spy balloon situation is. It just adds fuel to already negative attitudes in Washington, D.C., and could lead to further anti-China policies and legislation. As a result, companies might find they have supply chains they need to give up in a hurry—and not just for solar [panels and other equipment] and semiconductor chips, but everything. Large multinationals such as the auto makers are already de-risking, but small and midsize enterprises think this will blow over. I’m not sure it will.

If I were advising the U.S. government, I’d say the China economic threat isn’t as big as you think because China is in a far worse economic and demographic position than people realize. But when leaders struggle economically at home, it is easier to blame others. There is already a rise in nationalist thinking in China.

Does that mean increased risk related to a conflict over Taiwan?

It does. Geopolitics are going to be messy for a lot longer than investors think possible. Because of China’s Zero Covid policies and Xi’s political direction, a lot of long-only investors exited China in 2021-22. There has been an influx lately because of the China reopening, but investors are saying they don’t want to “own” China anymore, just “rent” it. There is a structural shift from being invested long term to taking a more tactical approach.

How should investors mitigate the risk of a Taiwan-oriented crisis?

Make sure you aren’t overweight China and are overweight defense [military] stocks, and think about which stocks could benefit from such an event. It’s hard to insulate a portfolio from a full-on conflict, but you mitigate some of the risk.

For example, you could expect serious sanctions [in a crisis], and there is likely to be a shift away from Chinese supply chains. BYD [1211.Hong Kong] is the largest electric-vehicle vendor in the world in terms of number of units shipped. Electric vehicles, batteries, panels, and semiconductors are important for developed markets for the next five years. China is on the verge of becoming the Saudi Arabia of EV batteries. Are the U.S. and Europe going to allow that to happen? The Inflation Reduction Act says no. You want alternatives to China suppliers.

Are batteries the new chips in a U.S.-China Cold War?

If you look at the valuations of China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology [300750.China] and BYD, it’s as if China has won the battle and cornered the market. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway [BRK.A] has started to sell some of its BYD shares. That seems like a smart move because there could be a scenario in which the U.S. and Europe say they’re not going to allow China to dominate.

There is tremendous growth in EVs in China, but you also want a foot in the camp of emerging alternatives that are going to try to take share. You can see a geopolitical scenario where the U.S. says [companies] have to buy batteries from somewhere else.

Thanks, Simon.

Write to Reshma Kapadia at reshma.kapadia@barrons.com