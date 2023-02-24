Carabao Cup final: Is Bruno Guimaraes suspended for Man United vs Newcastle?

Newcastle United will need to be at their best if they are to end their 68-year wait for a trophy against in-form Manchester United in the 2022/23 Carabao Cup final.

Third-placed United are one of the few sides in the Premier League to have impressed as much as Newcastle, who are currently fifth, during a resurgent campaign for both clubs.

There was a blemish during Newcastle's run to the final of the competition, which is also known as the EFL Cup, when inspirational midfielder Bruno Guimaraes was sent off in their semifinal.

What is Guimaraes' status for the final? What was his transgression and how long will he be banned for? Here's what you need to know.

Will Bruno Guimaraes play in the Carabao Cup final?

As a key part of Newcastle's revival during head coach Eddie Howe's first full season in charge, Guimaraes would be sorely missed if he had been suspended for the final.

Fortunately for the Magpies, Guimaraes has served his three-match ban and will be available — barring injury — to play in the game at Wembley Stadium on February 26.

What happened to Bruno Guimaraes in the EFL Cup?

Newcastle were eight minutes away from completing their 3-1 aggregate win over Southampton in the second leg of the semifinal at St James' Park when the tie ended on a sour note for the hosts.

A VAR check led to Guimaraes' booking for a challenge on Sam Edozie being upgraded to a red card for the Brazilian.

Which games did Bruno Guimaraes miss?

Carabao Cup rules dictate that suspensions from the tournament carry over into other competitions, meaning Guimaraes missed Newcastle's league matches against West Ham United, Bournemouth and Liverpool.

Guimaraes may have felt somewhat relieved not to have suffered the same fate as goalkeeper Nick Pope, who has been another star of Newcastle's season but will miss the final after being sent off against Liverpool last Saturday.

When is Bruno Guimaraes back for Newcastle in the Premier League?

The final game of Guimaraes' suspension was that 2-0 defeat to Liverpool at St James' Park as Newcastle failed to win for the sixth Premier League game of their last seven.

That means Guimaraes should be set for his Premier League return at Manchester City on March 4. His absence has coincided with a run of only two points from those three games for Newcastle, suggesting Howe will be glad to have the 25-year-old back for the trip to the reigning champions.