AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Feb. 17-23, 2023

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and the Pacific .

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Hiro Komae in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com