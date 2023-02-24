Open in App
Ignite: Scoot Henderson flirted with a triple-double in narrow loss

By Cody Taylor,

7 days ago
Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Scoot Henderson flirted with a triple-double and produced a rare stat line on Thursday to lead the G League Ignite in a loss on the road to the Memphis Hustle.

Henderson produced 20 points, 14 assists, seven rebounds, three blocked shots and one steal in the 116-114 loss. He went 9-of-16 from the field, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range, in 36 minutes of action as the Ignite fell to 7-12 in the regular season.

The 19-year-old became only the fourth player in the G League this season to reach at least 20 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds in a game. It was only his second game dishing at least 10 assists; he previously had 16 on Nov. 12.

The game followed a strong showing by Henderson at All-Star Weekend.

Henderson scored four points, two assists and two steals in the Rising Stars game on Friday. He then had 19 points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals in the G League Next Up game on Sunday as one of 24 players selected to compete in the event.

Henderson is considered a lock as the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft this year. He has dazzled throughout the year in the G League and has all of the tools — on and off the court — to be a potential franchise-changing player at the next level.

