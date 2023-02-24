Besides loving others for who they are, one of the most impactful actions we can enact is to create opportunities for others.

Opportunities can be hard to find. Often there are barriers that people face when they seek opportunity.

You may also be thinking that creating meaningful opportunities is difficult. It sure can be. However, there are small and large ways we can all attempt to create opportunities for others.

When we set out to create an opportunity for someone we open up pathways of possibility that did not exist before.

One simple way to create meaningful opportunities for others is to create experiences. Do you know someone who could use help? Can you teach someone a skill that could improve their lives?

Think about creating an experience with them or for them. Consider their needs and find ways to expose them to an experience that could create an opportunity in the future. Experiences can be really anything – a car ride, a trip to a National Refuge or Forest or a program at a library.

Another way to create opportunities that can help people is to become active in your community. Are there things your community needs? Could there be more work opportunities for people in your area? Communicate those needs to your local government.

Oftentimes we do not get involved in communicating the needs of our communities because of fear or concern nothing will be done about the situation. One thing to remember is that local governments can’t make changes we need unless we communicate with them.

Another thing to remember is that cool heads are important for excellent communication. Additionally, you can vote for those who create opportunities or even run for office to create opportunities.

If you own a business or work for a local government, you have the most power to create opportunities for others. I encourage you to do everything you can to create meaningful opportunities for all people in your community.

When people are given opportunities to change their lives in meaningful ways we can help all age groups. When local businesses and governments invest in young people, local talent may have the ability to stay local. When governments invest in creating job opportunities, affordable safe living conditions and a culture of positivity communities thrive. Think about how you can create or help create opportunities for others.

You can create an opportunity for young people at the Tyrrell County Library on March 1 by donating to the Friends of the Library and grabbing a cup of soup. The Tyrrell County Friends of the Library are hosting a Soup Day on March 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The donation proceeds will go towards creating meaningful experiences for young readers at Tyrrell County Library’s summer reading program. Come on down to Columbia and get yourself a book, movie and cup of soup!