Chowan Senior Center announces lunch menu

The Chowan Senior Center offers lunches for seniors age 60 and older for $1 per meal, Monday through Friday for its members.

Membership is also free for all Chowan County senior residents and they encourage local seniors to enjoy all of our programs.

The Senior Center is located at 204 Church Street in Edenton.

Friday, Feb. 24

Beef Tips with Gravy, Spinach, Brown Rice, Roll, Peaches, Milk

Monday, Feb. 27

Salisbury Steak, Peas, Carrots, Pineapple Chunks, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Roll, Apple Crisp, Milk

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Chicken Salad, Three Beam Salad, Fresh Orange, Macaroni Salad, Crackers, Jello, Milk

Wednesday, March 1

Baked Ham, Cabbage, Pears, Sweet Potato with Marshmallows, Roll, Milk

Thursday, March 2

Lasagna with Beef, California Veggies, Orange Juice, Garlic Bread, Angel Food Cake, Milk

Friday, March 3

Oven Fried Chicken, Pears, Broccoli, Buttered Potatoes with Sour Cream, Roll, Cookie, Milk

The CSC also handles the Meals on Wheels program for shut-ins.

Seniors members (55 and older) enjoy the CSC gym, many fitness classes, senior related guest speakers and trips.

For more information, call 252-482-2242 or stop in for a tour at 204 East Church Street, Edenton.

Visit CSC on Facebook for more information on classes, seminars and trips for seniors. Membership is free.