SPOKANE - Gonzaga took care of business on Thursday. Now all eyes are on Saturday's showdown with Saint Mary's.

Drew Timme scored 22 points and pulled down 13 rebounds to lead No. 12 Gonzaga to a 97-72 win over San Diego at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

The win sets up a West Coast Conference matchup with No. 15 Saint Mary's that will determine the conference champion. Gonzaga (24-5, 13-2) is one game behind Saint Mary's (25-5, 14-1) and can earn a co-championship with a win Saturday.

