Bear Grass Band Students go to Honors Band audition

GREENVILLE - Bear Grass Charter School Band students participated in the Eastern District Honors Band Audition.

On Saturday, Jan. 14 eight students from the band program at Bear Grass traveled to Greenville to participate in the Eastern District Honors Band auditions.

In order to participate in these auditions the students had to memorize scales, learn a prepared solo and sight read a selection, which means to perform it at first sight. Once learning all those things they then had to audition in front of the judges who were band directors from the Eastern District.

Seven of the eight students were selected as some of the top musicians in the Eastern District.

Those seven students were Noah Abel who played the euphonium, Hannah Holliday on the trombone, Matthew Dail on the timpani, Mia Huang on the clarinet, Carsyn Hudson on the clarinet, Logan Lee on the trumpet and Eva Griffin on the clarinet. These students range from eighth graders to seniors.

These students then went on to attend the Eastern District Honors Band Clinic where they spent two days in February rehearsing with the band for which they were selected.

At the end of the rehearsal day, the bands each then performed an outstanding concert at the Wright Auditorium on the Campus of East Carolina University.

Three out of the seven of these musicians placed high enough in the auditions to be able to represent the Eastern District at the All-State Honors Band Auditions that will be held in Winston-Salem on March 4.

The three students selected are Noah Abel, Matthew Dail and Eva Griffin. Griffin was first chair 11/12 band euphonium, Dail was first chair Symphonic Band timpani and Griffin was fourth chair Symphonic Band clarinet.

If these students are selected at the All-State Honors Band they will go on to participate in the All-State Honors Band Clinic and Concert that will be held April 28 – 30 in Greensboro.

