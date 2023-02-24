Herring Festival st for March 31

It’s here. After a three-year hiatus due to COVID, the North Carolina Herring Festival is scheduled for Easter weekend, beginning on Friday, March 31.

Jamesville has been home to the event since its inception in 1949 when it was held to celebrate the spring spawning run. However, the event has not been held for the past three years due to COVID.

It is on for 2023.

“We are prepared for 80-plus vendors and the Hood Temple Church, along with the River’s Edge Restaurant will be selling Herring plates during the festival,” said Jamesville Town Clerk Kimberly Cockrell.

The Little Miss Herring Festival Pageant is also slated for the weekend, while car, truck and motorcycle enthusiasts will be able to parade through the vehicle show.

As festivals go, this one has it all.

Games, food and fireworks will highlight the festivities from above.

There is also a full slate of music. Friday evening features the Cooper Greer Band and Saturday is filled with the sounds of Curtis Tyler and Jubilation and the RT Johnson Band.

For over 70 years crowds have gathered on the banks of the Roanoke in Jamesville to celebrate the arrival of spring with friends, family, food and fun. In the past the festivities took over the whole town. The Herring Festival has grown to include a Friday night band, Saturday morning pancake breakfast followed by a unique parade; a huge Egg Hunt set on the beautiful grounds of Tammy’s Plant House, complete with live bunnies; talented singers and musicians bringing a variety of music types throughout the afternoon; a Saturday night Street Dance and sunset Fireworks.

A good variety of vendors rounds out the offerings. Start spring off right.

The COVID hiatus caused festival cancellation over the past three years, however, the Herring left the rivers long before that.

Herring runs into Tar Heel rivers and creeks are mere memories now. Dinner plate herring, once abundant in the Chowan, Alligator and Roanoke Rivers, now come from the ocean or out-of-state waters.

Measures enacted regulate river herring fishing to protect populations that have drastically dropped from historical levels from the days they once came by the millions.

Bu that will not stop the herring plates available at the River’s Edge Restaurant and the Hood Temple Church from flowing out the door.

The North Carolina Herring Festival runs from March 31 through April 1, in Jamesville.