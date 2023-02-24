A few questions in the sports world...

I have some questions. Maybe you can give me some answers.

Are you watching, or do you plan on watching, the XFL? Now that it is not owned by Vince McMahon, I’m more open to supporting the league but I’m not sure I need football in my life year round.

I’m going to give it a try this weekend.

Would you go into a sensory void area with no light or sound for four days of isolation in an attempt to find answers to your own life questions? That’s apparently what Aaron Rodgers did.

Would you want your franchise to invest all their resources into acquiring a quarterback who would spend four days of isolation in a sensory void area in an attempt to find answers? What if that player had admitted to using ayahuasca?

What if it was Lamar Jackson? I’m not asking if you would want Lamar on your team under those circumstances though I guess that’s a fair question too. What if that player who admitted to doing ayahuasca had been Lamar Jackson, do you think the media and league response would have been the same?

Did you used to love NBA All Star weekend? I certainly did.

With the exception of one late Sean Taylor highlight, the NFL Pro Bowl has always largely been a joke. I doubt anyone reading this has childhood memories of anything involving hockey and baseball, even All-Star baseball, lacks excitement.

Did you know the NHL recently had their All-Star weekend? Did you know that your Carolina Hurricanes have the second-most wins and points in the league, behind only Boston?

Do you think Tom Brady will stay retired? If you don’t, it makes perfect sense why the media (myself included) hasn’t made a big deal about his retirement. If you do, you have to be wondering if he will get his “roses” from the media and league and they will honor him in the offseason.

Did you offer up a prayer for the family of Jeff Charles? Charles was the longtime Voice of the Pirates and I wrote last month about him broadcasting his thousandth game for ECU basketball. He passed recently while traveling with the team and was laid to rest this past Saturday. Pirate Nation will miss him immensely.

Did you see that ECU Football’s team will be traveling to The Big House to take on Michigan in the season opener? If you dare allow yourself to dream of a Pirate Victory, know it would be the biggest win since Jeff Blake came alive in the fourth quarter of the Peach Bowl.