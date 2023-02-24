VIPs appreciate work of Lions Club

The VIPs (Visually Impaired Persons) of Martin County recently expressed their appreciation to the Williamston Lions Club for hosting the annual soup and sandwich meal on Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Williamston Lions Club Scout Hut.

The group enjoyed various types of soup made by the members of the Lions Club and sub sandwiches with all the fixings. The VIPs were greeted and served by the Lions members.

The Williamston Lions Club has been generous over the years as they’ve sponsored numerous VIPs for Camp Dogwood (camp for the blind and visually impaired) and assisted with transportation costs to the North Carolina VIP Fishing Tournament (fishing tournament for the blind and visually impaired).

They’ve also assisted many people in the community with glasses, eye exams and other needs.

This club is part of Lions Club International and N.C. Lions, Inc. Their main focus is on the prevention of blindness.

They do this by supporting medical research, providing eye health information on diseases such as diabetes and glaucoma, help people in need with getting eye exams and glasses, provide adaptive aids such as white canes and support national organizations such as Leader Dog for the Blind.

The Lions Club’s motto is: “We Serve” and they demonstrate this by serving the visually impaired and others in our community.

The group said thank you, Williamston Lions Club, for helping to improve the quality of life for the blind and visually impaired, as well as others in Martin County.