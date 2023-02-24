Perrytown FD plans online auction

A hunting truck may not be complete without a strapped on Yeti Cooler.

Anyone with that belief should know a Yeti will be available when the Perrytown Volunteer Fire Department in Colerain brings their fundraising efforts to the Internet for the first time on Saturday, Feb. 25.

That’s the good news. The great news is the auction will last one week and bids begin as low as $5.

The department’s inaugural online auction launches on Saturday and will run for one week.

Expenses at the new fire station are costly and each year escalate and, although the department gets assistance from the county, the budget still falls short.

In the past, the volunteers have had two yearly fundraisers. A Chicken BBQ in March (this year on March 18) and a Herring supper in November were in the past the foundation of the department’s revenue. Inflation has prompted the need for an additional fundraiser and the auction seemed to be the perfect venue.

The new fundraising venture will be broadcast on Facebook for one week.

“We’ve had multiple items donated such as tools, wood crafted items, Yeti coolers, baked goods, home goods, Perdue chicken, sporting event tickets, gift baskets and much more,” said Perrytown Fire Department spokesman Keith Lee. “The outpouring from the community has been incredible.

“We can’t say thank you enough. Now we just need everyone to follow us on the Perrytown Volunteer Fire Department FaceBook page and have some fun and bid on lots of stuff,” he said.

Like everything, auctions have rules and the Perrytown Fire Department has implemented those to bid by.

This is an online auction and the items will be posted on Saturday. Bidding will start at $5 in the comments under each item as soon as each item is posted. Bids must increase by at least $5. Bidding will be open all week and will close on Saturday, March 4, at 9:55 a.m.

The winning bid will be determined by the administrators of the group based on the time stamp in the comments. The winner of each item will be contacted via Facebook Messenger and someone will be available at the Fire Station on Sunday, March 5 (time will be determined) to allow winners to pay for and collect items.

Payment is in the form of cash or check and checks are to be made out to the Perrytown Volunteer Fire Department.

Winning bidders will have until March 11 to contact an administrator to collect items and pay for the auction items. If winning bidders do not contact admin by that date, the winner will be the next highest bidder. They will also be contacted by messenger.