A fire inside a Senita home on Thursday night was quickly put under control with no injuries, according to a spokesperson for Maricopa Fire & Medical.

At about 8:15 p.m., emergency services responded to a home in the 19500 block of North Riccardo Way, on a report of a stove fire. When crews arrived, the blaze had spread to a nearby bedroom.

The fire was quickly put under control by multiple units including resources from Chandler and the Arizona Fire Authority, who responded to assist because Maricopa participates in the Phoenix Automatic Aid System. Maricopa police were also on the scene.

The homeowner and one of his dogs were able to safely evacuate the home on their own. Firefighters located the man’s second dog safely. The homeowner was evaluated on the scene as a precaution and was not transported to a hospital, according to MFMD spokesperson Monica Williams. There were no injuries to MFMD crews.

With this being the second kitchen fire MFMD has responded to in the last 7 days, the department wants to remind everyone how vital a fire extinguisher can be. Often times they can be all that it takes to put out a fire before firefighters are able to arrive.

MFMD also urges residents to take a few minutes each month to test their fire alarms and ensure they are in working condition. If the source of a fire is unknown, they can offer enough time for residents to evacuate a home safely.

Man, dogs escape house fire