Local leaders reflect on Half Moon Bay mass shooting one month later

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. ( KRON ) — One month ago, the quiet seaside city of Half Moon Bay experience a mass shooting that changed its community forever. KRON4’s Stephanie Lin spoke with local leaders in the community.

San Mateo County Supervisor Ray Mueller

Judith Guerrero, Executive Director at Coastside Hope

Dr. Belinda Hernandez Arriaga, Executive Director and Founder of ALAS

Read about the day - exactly one month ago - that changed the Half Moon Bay community forever. KRON4 looked back at the mass shooting in January.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.