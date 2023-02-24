Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
8 News Now

Bellagio’s ‘In Bloom’ celebrates spring season beauty in vivid color

By Julia Romero,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ljZh_0kyBCB4500

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Spring has sprung early at the Bellagio as the newest exhibition at the Gallery of Fine Art is now on display.

“In Bloom,” will be open through September 10 and showcases nationally and internationally recognized artists, this collection of 30 works explores themes of rejuvenation, humanity and collective change.

The new exhibit highlights various approaches to art, from still life and landscape paintings to kinetic and large-scale sculptures. In collaboration with Tia Collection from Santa Fe, NM, this exhibition assembles art from the 20th-century American Southwest with globally recognized contemporary artworks, crafted to ignite conversations around nature and change.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WOALa_0kyBCB4500
    Martine Gutierrez, Demons, Xochipilli ‘The Flower Prince,’ p.91 from Indigenous Woman, 2018, 7/8. Tia Collection, Santa Fe, NM. © Martine Gutierrez; Courtesy of the artist and RYAN LEE Gallery, New York.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tL157_0kyBCB4500
    Robert Mapplethorpe, Rose, 1977, #3/3. © The Robert Mapplethorpe Foundation. Courtesy of Tia Collection, Santa Fe, NM. James Hart Photography.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j14ii_0kyBCB4500
    Salvador Dali, Alice in Wonderland, c. 1977-1984. © The Dalí Foundation. Courtesy of Tia Collection, Santa Fe, NM.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ciPyu_0kyBCB4500
    Ai Weiwei, Bicycle Basket with Flowers, 2014. © Ai Weiwei. Courtesy of Tia Collection, Santa Fe, NM. Courtesy of Galerie Max Hetzler, Berlin | Paris | London.
  • Jiří Georg Dokoupil, Untitled #4, 2015. Tia Collection, Santa Fe, NM. Photography courtesy of the artist and Galerie Forsblom, Helsinki, Finland.

In Bloom is on display daily at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art through September 10 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Last admissions are sold 30 minutes prior to closing time.

Tickets are $20 for adults; $17 for Nevada residents, seniors 65 and older, students, teachers, and military with a valid ID. Children 5 and younger are free. Complimentary audio guides are available online or on a hand-held device in English, Spanish, and Mandarin.

For additional information, call (702) 693-7871 or (877) 957-9777 or visit the BGFA website.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

