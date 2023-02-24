Bellagio’s ‘In Bloom’ celebrates spring season beauty in vivid color

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Spring has sprung early at the Bellagio as the newest exhibition at the Gallery of Fine Art is now on display.

“In Bloom,” will be open through September 10 and showcases nationally and internationally recognized artists, this collection of 30 works explores themes of rejuvenation, humanity and collective change.

The new exhibit highlights various approaches to art, from still life and landscape paintings to kinetic and large-scale sculptures. In collaboration with Tia Collection from Santa Fe, NM, this exhibition assembles art from the 20th-century American Southwest with globally recognized contemporary artworks, crafted to ignite conversations around nature and change.

Martine Gutierrez, Demons, Xochipilli ‘The Flower Prince,’ p.91 from Indigenous Woman, 2018, 7/8. Tia Collection, Santa Fe, NM. © Martine Gutierrez; Courtesy of the artist and RYAN LEE Gallery, New York.

Robert Mapplethorpe, Rose, 1977, #3/3. © The Robert Mapplethorpe Foundation. Courtesy of Tia Collection, Santa Fe, NM. James Hart Photography.

Salvador Dali, Alice in Wonderland, c. 1977-1984. © The Dalí Foundation. Courtesy of Tia Collection, Santa Fe, NM.

Ai Weiwei, Bicycle Basket with Flowers, 2014. © Ai Weiwei. Courtesy of Tia Collection, Santa Fe, NM. Courtesy of Galerie Max Hetzler, Berlin | Paris | London.

Jiří Georg Dokoupil, Untitled #4, 2015. Tia Collection, Santa Fe, NM. Photography courtesy of the artist and Galerie Forsblom, Helsinki, Finland.

In Bloom is on display daily at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art through September 10 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Last admissions are sold 30 minutes prior to closing time.

Tickets are $20 for adults; $17 for Nevada residents, seniors 65 and older, students, teachers, and military with a valid ID. Children 5 and younger are free. Complimentary audio guides are available online or on a hand-held device in English, Spanish, and Mandarin.

For additional information, call (702) 693-7871 or (877) 957-9777 or visit the BGFA website.

