Arroyo Grande, CA
The Tribune

Woman hit Arroyo Grande officer with car during domestic disturbance call, police say

By Kaytlyn Leslie,

7 days ago

An Arroyo Grande police officer was hit by a car and injured while responding to a domestic disturbance call on Thursday.

According to a Police Department news release, officers were dispatched at approximately 5:46 p.m. to the parking lot of a business in the 1400 block of E. Grand Avenue for a possible domestic disturbance between a male and a female subject.

When officers arrived on scene, they located the male and female and attempted to detain them. According to the release, the woman, Laura Lee Millar of Santa Maria, attempted to flee in a car and “intentionally struck an officer with the vehicle” before leaving the scene.

The male subject involved was detained and later released from the scene.

Millar was located by CHP officers in Buellton a short time later, according to the release. Millar was taken into custody and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer.

The officer was transported to a local hospital, where they were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing, and any witnesses or anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Arroyo Grande Police Department at 805-473-5121 .

