Open in App
KTLA

Wild winter storm videos sent by KTLA 5 viewers from across Southern California

By Josh DuBoseSamantha Cortese,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yBEKO_0kyB5tO100

With Southern California in the grip of one of the most powerful winter storms in recent memory, KTLA 5 News viewers, as well as our KTLA.com readers, have been our eyes and ears for spotting exciting weather events happening across the Southland.

Winter storm drops rain, hail and snow on Southern California; heavier precipitation still ahead

From hail in Long Beach and La Habra to a timelapse video from a viewer in Running Springs, plus Gus the dog who lives in Venice with his owner, Samantha Cortese shows us some of your videos, social media posts and emails.

With more crazy winter weather on the way, keep us in mind and send us your videos on Twitter by tagging @KTLA.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Wild weather: From Disneyland to Vegas, snow, graupel and hail fall at rare spots
Glendale, CA1 day ago
Avalanche Above Palm Springs Caught on Camera From California Freeway
Palm Springs, CA1 day ago
Countless trees toppled by latest storms; L.A. Zoo closed
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
"Southern California Braces for Third Phase of Intense Rain and Snowfall"
Riverside, CA1 day ago
Watch: RV Falls Directly Into the River After Winter Storm in California
Santa Clarita, CA2 days ago
Is California’s drought really over? Not yet, state water managers say
San Diego, CA17 hours ago
California extends tax deadline to Oct. 16 for areas impacted by winter storms, including metro Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA12 hours ago
Winter wind advisory: Residents in Nevada and California warned of gusty winds and potential power outages
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Winter weather advisory in effect as snow comes down in Southern California mountains
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Construction on bullet train from Southern California to Las Vegas set to begin
Las Vegas, NV12 hours ago
Pico-Union street closed as rain causes sinkhole to grow
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
California Dreaming? 1 in 5 Americans want to live in Los Angeles, new survey says
Los Angeles, CA11 hours ago
California weather phenomenon; What is happening in California?
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
I-80 & Hwy 50 Updates: Mountain travel considered nearly impossible amid winter storm
Pollock Pines, CA3 days ago
Rockslide blocks Malibu Canyon Road
Malibu, CA1 day ago
This is the top reason California drivers get parking tickets
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Winter storm pushes many Southern California areas over the top of seasonal rainfall averages
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
Video: Cold Storm Blankets Southern Calif. Hills With Snow
Santa Clarita, CA5 days ago
RVs, other vehicles fall into raging river in Santa Clarita Valley
Santa Clarita, CA3 days ago
Central, southern Nevada to see gusty winds again until Tuesday
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy