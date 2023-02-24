Open in App
San Diego, CA
See more from this location?
FOX 5 San Diego

City dwindles pothole repair log, but expected to rise with current storm

By Zara Barker,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qc0oO_0kyB5sVI00

SAN DIEGO — With more rain on the way, the City of San Diego is anticipating more pothole repairs.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria announced progress on repairing local roadways, sidewalks and streetlights during a press conference Thursday.

“We will address safety concerns in the community with the priority they deserve, potholes are a safety threat,” Gloria said. “It’s also a threat to pedestrians, and cyclists for whom it could actually hurt.”

Crews have filled 17,000 potholes since the beginning of the year and the backlog was at 2,200, which has been dwindled to about 550, but expected to rise after the next round of storms and rains, according to the city.

Gloria says the city is making progress on the backlog of issues and working toward new plans, which include repairing 175,000 square feet of sidewalk, hiring private electricians to repair the nearly 6,000 streetlights that need to be repaired, and have hired a consultant to start an assessment of every street in the city on March 1, which will be completed in the fall. The city said this will provide them with data on which streets and areas to prioritize.

Dangerous travel conditions imminent as heavy rain, snow expected in San Diego

“There’s giant potholes everywhere,” Joseph DiMaio, office manager at FTS Auto Repair said. The auto shop is on Dagget Street, DiMaio said in his opinion it’s the worst road in all of San Diego.

Dimaio said not only does he have personal experience driving through the pothole flooded road, but working at an auto repair shop, he also sees customers whose cars are in need of repair.

“Oh gosh we’re getting a least a couple of week with flat tires, bent wheels, alignment knocked out, because of all the potholes everywhere,” DiMaio said.

DiMaio says he had two tires blown out because of potholes in the last four months and the city reimbursed him for it.

“A lot of our folks are going to be out this weekend, removing down trees, clearing out storm drains and making sure that property and life are preserved during this rain,” Gloria added.

Gloria is encouraging residents to report any issues through the Get IT Done app.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Diego, CA newsLocal San Diego, CA
COASTER services disrupted due to ‘bluff failure’ near Del Mar
Del Mar, CA18 hours ago
Recent wild weather leaves behind toppled trees, flooding
Bonsall, CA1 day ago
Tourists expecting San Diego sunshine arrive as next storm moves in
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Caution advised amid coastal Flood Advisory in San Diego
San Diego, CA1 day ago
What's going on with San Diego? A climate scientist weighs in on winter weather
San Diego, CA1 day ago
New winter storm hits San Diego | Here's a look at the timeline of the snow and rain
San Diego, CA2 days ago
‘Business gets worse’: Oceanside companies worry about turnout from storms
Oceanside, CA2 days ago
San Diego mountain residents brace for another storm
San Diego, CA3 days ago
San Diego plans to begin railroad crossing project near Petco Park
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Is California’s drought really over? Not yet, state water managers say
San Diego, CA14 hours ago
Tree topples onto cars in Chula Vista
Chula Vista, CA1 day ago
Storm system to bring additional rain, snow to San Diego area
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Rain and snow continue to impact San Diego, but where do drought conditions stand?
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Giant sinkhole forces street closure in Encinitas
Encinitas, CA2 days ago
Overturned semi-truck on I-805 closes multiple lanes
Chula Vista, CA2 days ago
PHOTOS: Hail spotted in San Diego area
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Tijuana River sewage crisis polluting air as well, study says
Imperial Beach, CA6 hours ago
New virus or cold is hitting people in San Diego hard
San Diego, CA10 hours ago
City to move homeless people from Golden Hall shelter
San Diego, CA17 hours ago
‘It’s scary’: Tree topples over hitting City Heights home
San Diego, CA1 day ago
This parking mistake is most likely to get you a ticket in California
San Diego, CA1 day ago
More rain, snow, wind expected to hit San Diego area
San Diego, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy