Second-half shots from sophomore lift Catholic High of New Iberia boys in playoff opener

By Mike Coppage

NEW IBERIA, La. - In the postseason, it's all about survival.

Catholic High of New Iberia guard Tristan Lewis made certain his team survived in its Division III select opening-round playoff game against Thomas Jefferson, totaling 19 points in a 51-40 win on Thursday.

The 10th-seeded Panthers will travel to LaPlace to challenge seventh-seeded St. Charles Catholic next week. The Comets (20-7) had a first-round bye.

Lewis, a sophomore, knocked down 5-of-7 field goals in the second half. Sophomore point guard Jaiden Mitchell added 11 points. Sixth man Kaiden Faulk scored nine on a trio of 3-pointers.

"'Dude, I'm proud of you,' is what I told (Lewis) just now in the locker room," Catholic coach Casey McGrew said. "Tristan is playing like he's supposed to be playing.

"That's how Tristan Lewis plays. He may have had a couple games during district that he might not have played as well, but I know - and this coaching staff knows - how Tristan can play basketball."

Photo of Catholic High of New Iberia's Tristan Lewis by David Guidry

It only took Mitchell five seconds to score the game's opening points on a lay-up after Trosclair won the opening tip. The Panthers' next bucket didn't come until a triple from Mitchell with 2:35 remaining in the first quarter.

"They play at a slow pace," McGrew said of the 23rd-seeded Jaguars. "We don't play too well when other teams play slowly. We like a fast-paced game."

The Panthers led, 13-10, after the first quarter and 20-17 at the half. Faulk's two 3-pointers in the second quarter were timely as they were his team's only field goals of the second quarter.

CHS (18-9) made four of its first five field goals in the second half as the lead ballooned to 40-21 early in the fourth quarter. Lewis hit back-to-back 3's and Faulk nailed another triple.

"Two years ago, Kaiden and I worked on his shot for seven months straight," McGrew said. "He's a hard worker. He put in the time and perfected it. Those three 3-pointers (Thursday) were huge."

Faulk's contributions came in handy, especially with senior Tyler Templeton out with a hand injury, and sophomore forward Chris Green playing limited minutes (ankle).

The second-round game against St. Charles Catholic is tentatively set for Tuesday, Feb. 28. It will be the first game for the Comets since a 72-35 loss to top-ranked Isidore Newman on Feb. 15.

Judging from preliminary scouting reports, the Comets will bring the same deliberate style as Thomas Jefferson did on Thursday.

"I watched one film of St. Charles," McGrew said. "It was their game against Episcopal (a 39-34 win for St. Charles on Feb. 7). We're the same style as Episcopal; we're disciplined, we're fundamental. We can run, but we can slow it down, too.

"I know St. Charles' point guard is really good. He can finish at the rim and make acrobatic shots."



St. Charles Catholic is a member of District 10-2A, which also includes Newman and second-seeded Country Day.

Thomas Jefferson (11-13) got a stellar effort from 6-foot-2 senior forward Cornelis McCorkle, who led all scorers with 25 points.