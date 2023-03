NJ.com

Boys Ice Hockey: First Round, Public B roundups for Thurs., Feb. 23 By Donovan Hugel, 7 days ago

By Donovan Hugel, 7 days ago

Seventh-seeded Middletown South scored two second period goals to defeat 10th-seeded Mahwah 2-1 in the first round of the Public B state tournament at Middletown ...