Interstate 80 drivers stuck in Colfax waiting out storm

By Marlee Ginter,

7 days ago

Interstate 80 drivers stuck in Colfax waiting out storm

COLFAX - A drive up Highway 80 came to a sudden stop at exit 135 in Colfax.  Crews shut down the highway where visibility dropped to zero.

"I figured I'd come up here and see how bad it was if they were letting folks through and yeah they have it blocked off so we're sitting here hoping they open it back up," said driver Justin Buchanan.

"Disappointment and regret that we didn't leave earlier.  Or that might be a blessing too," said Sandra Bernstein.

Otherwise, Sandra and her family may have ended up in the thick of the storm. She's staying positive even with three kids in the car anxious to make it to the Rumble in Reno wrestling competition this weekend.

"They're going to be very disappointed," said Sandra.

She plans to just head back home to Willows if the highway doesn't reopen soon. Caltrans told CBS13 that they initially shut down the freeway so they could clear dozens of big rigs and cars off the road after spinouts. Just as they got the roadway cleared, the snow level dropped bringing in whiteout conditions.

"Well, if I can't get through, I'll probably have to head back down to Sacramento and get a hotel room for the night," said Justin.

Justin is also looking on the bright side after driving from work in the Bay Area.  He's just hoping to get some skiing in when he gets back home to Truckee.  He's urging drivers to stay home or come prepared.

"I've got a coat.  I've got gloves. I have a shovel in the back. I have plates in case I get stuck and I have to dig myself out.  So, come prepared," Justin said.

Meantime, whiteout conditions have PG&E crews on standby. The risk of outages has them ready as the snow is set to fall at lower elevations.

