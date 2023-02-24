Lance Lynn to Start White Sox Spring Training Opener

The right-hander will look to set the tone in the first Sox Spring Training game.

The Chicago White Sox open Cactus League play against the San Diego Padres on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 2:05 PM CT. For their first 2023 Spring Training game, veteran starter Lance Lynn will take the mound.

Lynn will look to set the tone for his season and upcoming appearance for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Lynn is scheduled to throw the first three innings on Saturday, but he also added that it is dependent on how the big righty is feeling throughout the start.

White Sox fans will also get to see Jose Ruiz and Kendall Graveman take the hill. According to Grifol, both relief pitchers are scheduled to appear Saturday following Lynn. Ruiz and Graveman will also be participating in the World Baseball Classic for their respective countries.

As is the case from the get-go for the Chicago White Sox, expect players attending the WBC to see plenty of early action in Spring Training.

