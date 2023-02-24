SLO County Farm Bureau hosts Agriculture Storm Briefing

Representative Jimmy Panetta held a briefing tonight on last month's storms.

The congressman was there to hear from his constituents about the damages caused by the January 9 storm and flooding, and the challenges people have had in applying for federal disaster assistance.

“We were able to listen and learn and hear some of the frustration, but also know that the government is here to help them through this process. It’s not just a one and done type thing. This is a long process and people need understand that but we're here for the long-haul, I'm here for the long-haul and these government agencies promised us here tonight that they are here for the long-haul,” said Rep. Panetta.

The San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau was also at the briefing to answer questions on agricultural damage caused by the storm, which is estimated to be at least $30 million worth.