Open in App
San Luis Obispo County, CA
See more from this location?
KSBY News

SLO County Farm Bureau hosts Agriculture Storm Briefing

By KSBY Staff,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r8ilF_0kyAWpdw00

Representative Jimmy Panetta held a briefing tonight on last month's storms.

The congressman was there to hear from his constituents about the damages caused by the January 9 storm and flooding, and the challenges people have had in applying for federal disaster assistance.

“We were able to listen and learn and hear some of the frustration, but also know that the government is here to help them through this process. It’s not just a one and done type thing. This is a long process and people need understand that but we're here for the long-haul, I'm here for the long-haul and these government agencies promised us here tonight that they are here for the long-haul,” said Rep. Panetta.

The San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau was also at the briefing to answer questions on agricultural damage caused by the storm, which is estimated to be at least $30 million worth.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Luis Obispo County, CA newsLocal San Luis Obispo County, CA
The Wall That Heals returns to SLO
San Luis Obispo, CA19 hours ago
Caltrans to begin $13 million improvement project on Highway 1
Pismo Beach, CA1 day ago
Downed trees keeping public works crews busy across Central Coast
Cambria, CA6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
California Cattlemen's Association host dinner for local cattlemen
Paso Robles, CA5 hours ago
Weather-related cancelations impacting vendors at Downtown SLO Farmers' Market
San Luis Obispo, CA6 hours ago
ECHO's newly expanded campus receives upgrade thanks to local donation
Paso Robles, CA2 days ago
Budget shortfall stretching Five Cities firefighters and first responders thin
Grover Beach, CA1 day ago
Local schools participate in 'Read Across America' Day events
Santa Maria, CA11 hours ago
Central Coast New Tech High students participate in Commodity Night
Nipomo, CA7 hours ago
Santa Maria City Council amends budget to purchase five electric buses
Santa Maria, CA2 days ago
Wet weather replenishing groundwater in the Lompoc Valley
Lompoc, CA3 days ago
Atascadero's City Manager announces retirement after 26 years of service
Atascadero, CA1 day ago
Paso Robles parking changes now in effect
Paso Robles, CA1 day ago
Santa Ynez Valley sees crowds of visitors hoping to see snow
Los Olivos, CA2 days ago
Newly released report shows SLO households are paying more than last year
San Luis Obispo, CA13 hours ago
Paso Robles winery never had license to sell alcohol
Paso Robles, CA10 hours ago
Work along Hwy 1 to cause delays near Vandenberg Space Force Base
Lompoc, CA20 hours ago
Update: Los Osos storm benefit concert raises $40K
Los Osos, CA2 days ago
Citations handed out as drivers ignore road closure signs to see snow
Santa Maria, CA3 days ago
City of Arroyo Grande considering safe overnight parking program
Arroyo Grande, CA2 days ago
"Meet the Machines" gives kids an up-close look at safety vehicles
Arroyo Grande, CA5 days ago
Morro Creek flowing steadily on Friday
Morro Bay, CA6 days ago
Local cartoonist travels to Oregon to help friend with health care
Nipomo, CA5 days ago
Evacuation Warning issued for parts of Oceano due to flood concerns
Oceano, CA6 days ago
Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of Santa Barbara Co.
Lompoc, CA6 days ago
Community gathers to remember Keith Dunlop at memorial bike ride & run
San Luis Obispo, CA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy