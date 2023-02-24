AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Change location
NEWSBREAK CORPORATE
Sign in
By The Associated Press,
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and the Pacific.
The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Hiro Komae in Tokyo.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0