Bend’s Street Dog Hero back from trip to Mexico, where it held three-day free spay and neuter event

(Adding video, comments from founder, volunteers)

R o ughly 15 to 17 million homeless dogs on the streets in Mexico

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Volunteers with a Bend nonprofit are back from treating more than 500 dogs in Mexico. Street Dog Hero provided free spay and neuter surgeries during a three-day event, the first of four clinics Street Dog Hero has organized in Mexico this year.

There's roughly 15 to 17 million homeless dogs on the streets of Mexico. The mission of Street Dog Hero is to help end animal overpopulation and to rescue dogs for adoption in the U.S.

Manny Ramos, their adoptions program manager, has been with the organization for two years. Ramos brought to our meeting Tuesday a little dog named Mel, was a part of a small litter from Rosarito.

"We think they're little Chi-weenies," Ramos said. They're just over three months old. We're excited to get her into a loving home in the Pacific Northwest."

For almost six years, Street Dog Hero volunteers have traveled to Mexico to provide spaying and neutering services at no charge. They recently visited Chetumal for the first two days. On the third day, they treated dogs at an elementary school in Bacalar.

"Now, we're going three days to every location we go," said Marianne Cox, the group's founder and president.

"Every year, it grows, as we get more experience, get more vets, get more volunteers. If we could stay longer, we would, but right now we're doing three days."

Marianne's daughter, Bella Cox, also was on the trip as a youth volunteer.

"It's really fun. You get to learn a bunch of stuff," she said. "Learn about all the communities. You get to meet a lot of cool people and learn more about the culture."

Street Dog Hero also lends a helping hand in Central Oregon. Their Bend facility offers some free or low-cost spaying and neutering.

"So far, it's going great," Marianne said. "We had our first clinic last month, and we hope to do it again. Every month, we hope it grows and helps more people and more animals in need."

Ramos added, "It's just great to see the appreciation the locals and the community have for the work we're doing."

The organization is run by volunteers, and is always looking for more.

Here is their press release about the trip:

More than 575 dogs and cats won’t be contributing to Mexico’s devastating animal overpopulation crisis, thanks to Street Dog Hero’s hugely successful three-day spay/neuter event hosted by the Bend nonprofit in Chetumal and Bacalar, Mexico.

The first two days of the clinic took place in the city of Chetumal, Mexico and the third day was held at a local elementary school in Bacalar, Mexico. This was the first of four clinics Street Dog Hero has organized in Mexico this year. Attendees were provided free spay/neuter surgeries, as well as flea and tick prevention for their animals.

In one lifetime, a female street dog can produce more than 150 dogs. Which means that Street Dog Hero’s spay/neuter event in Chetumal and Bacalar, Mexico may have prevented the birth of millions of animals, it said.

On any given day in Mexico, there are roughly 15 to 17 million homeless dogs living on the streets who are struggling to survive. That is why funding pop-up sterilization clinics like Street Dog Hero’s in Chetumal and Bacalar, Mexico is essential to help reduce the suffering of animals for generations. The fewer number of unsterilized dogs and cats living on the streets means fewer animals born in communities that don’t have the resources to care for them.

Visit streetdoghero.org to find out more about Street Dog Hero’s upcoming spay/neuter events happening this year (both internationally and locally) and learn how you can help support this important work.

About Street Dog Hero

For over 5 years, Street Dog Hero has been fulfilling its mission of helping end animal overpopulation by spaying and neutering owned and street dogs and cats around the world. To date, the organization has provided more than 3,350 free or reduced-rate spay/neuter and other wellness services to animals in Mexico as well as locally. They have also rescued over 2,451 dogs from more than a dozen countries like Mexico, South Korea, China, and right here in the United States and have found them forever homes. Street Dog Hero is making lasting positive changes in the lives of animals and their humans, working towards a world where all dogs are healthy, safe, cared for, and wanted.

The post Bend’s Street Dog Hero back from trip to Mexico, where it held three-day free spay and neuter event appeared first on KTVZ .