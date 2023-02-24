Open in App
Victor, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Fish and Game captures 1-year-old black bear in Victor

By News Team,

7 days ago
VICTOR, Idaho (KIFI) - Fish and Game responded to reports of a black bear that was spotted at Sherman Park in Victor Thursday. Numerous calls came in from local law enforcement and concerned members of the public given the bears location and proximity to people.

Upon arrival Fish and Game biologists were able to dart the one-year-old female black bear with a tranquilizer as it began to climb a tree. The capture went smoothly but further examination of the bear revealed that it was in extremely poor body condition and emaciated.

“We are saddened to report that the young bear did not make it out of the anesthesia,” James Brower with Idaho Fish and Game said. “We were already discussing suitable rehabilitation facilities for this bear, but despite doing all we could, it was in really rough shape and unfortunately was unable to recover.”

There is always a risk associated with any animal that has to be tranquilized. That risk is greater when the animal is sickly or in poor body condition.

Black bears typically do not leave their dens until April when the weather warms up enough for them to forage for food.

“It is unusual to see one being active this time of year,” Brower said. “This bear was obviously struggling.”

