The losing streak is over for the Oregon women as they pull off upset of No. 14 Arizona

Oregon ended its losing streak in style — and the celebration lasted long after the final buzzer sounded.

Led by veteran guards Te-Hina Paopao and Endyia Rogers, the short-handed Ducks upset No. 14 Arizona Thursday night, winning 73-59 in a Pac-12 women’s basketball game to snap a seven-game losing streak.

It was Oregon’s first win since Jan. 27 at California, and only its fourth win since the calendar flipped to 2023.

The Ducks (15-13, 6-11 Pac-12) took a lap around the lower level seats at Matthew Knight Arena to slap hands with those who remained from the announced crowd of 6,173, then carried that excitement down the hallway as they made their way to the locker room.

“I’m really proud of the team,” coach Kelly Graves said. “If you were around our team, they’ve never given up, never hung their heads, our practices are spirited, they’re still a close-knit group.

“I knew we had a game like this in us and now I just hope this is something we can use as momentum to propel us forward at a really important time. This is the kind of win that the committee looks at.”

Playing without injured starting forward Grace VanSlooten, who is second on the team in scoring and rebounding, the Ducks leaned on its guards.

Paopao scored 21 on 6-of-10 shooting with five 3-pointers. Rogers had 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting.

For Paopao, it was her second straight 20-point game after spending most of the month in an offensive slump.

“They’re competitors, they’re challengers, they knew what was at stake tonight,” Graves said. “ … I think you also see, when Te-Hina is playing well, what a different team we are. She hit some big, big shots tonight.”

The Ducks outscored the Wildcats 22-11 in the second quarter to take a 40-30 advantage into halftime.

With 6:05 to play in the third quarter Oregon led 49-33 and was on the verge of running away with a victory.

But the Wildcats (21-7, 11-6) followed with a 16-5 run to trim their deficit to 54-49, though a 3-pointer by Chance Gray as time expired on the quarter gave Oregon a 57-49 lead heading into the fourth.

Arizona whittled that back down to one, 57-56, in the opening minutes of the final quarter but the Ducks didn’t let it get any closer as Rogers scored four straight and Paopao sank 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to help send Oregon’s lead back into double digits.

The Ducks closed out the game on a 16-3 run in the final 7:41 as the Wildcats made just one of their final 14 field-goal attempts and missed all of their last 10.

Gray also scored 12 for Oregon and Phillipina Kyei had nine points and 14 rebounds.

“It was an energy, you could just feel it, you could just feel it,” Rogers said. “Everybody played together, everybody played their roles.”

Follow Chris Hansen on Twitter@chansen_RG or email atchansen@registerguard.com.

Oregon vs. Arizona State

Noon, Saturday at Matthew Knight Arena. TV: Pac-12 Oregon. Radio: KUGN-FM (98.1); KUGN-AM (590)