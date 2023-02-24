Open in App
El Paso, TX
See more from this location?
KTSM

UTEP men hold off FIU for wire-to-wire 87-82 victory

By UTEP AthleticsColin Deaver,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DMOIU_0kyAMw2P00

MIAMI – Shamar Givance posted a double-double with 22 points and 10 assists, Ze’Rik Onyema poured in a career-high 19 points and UTEP shot a sizzling 58.7 percent from the floor on the way to securing a wire-to-wire 87-82 victory at FIU Thursday.

Otis Frazier III (15 points) and Calvin Solomon (13 points) also reached double figures in scoring for the Miners (13-15, 6-11 C-USA), who led the Panthers (13-15, 7-10 C-USA) by as many as 20 (54-34, 16:53 2H) before withstanding numerous rally attempts. The effort completes a season sweep against FIU and affords the Orange and Blue their first road win in the series in six years.

UTEP was able to ice the contest at the charity stripe, largely in part to Givance nailing 11-12 tosses. That included going 9-10 in the final minute of the affair. It capped a gutsy performance for the senior, who played all 40 minutes and came within two rebounds (game-high eight boards) of securing the program’s third triple-double.

The Miners drained 8-12 from distance, including 6-8 in the first half, on the way to building an eight-point cushion (40-32) at the break. UTEP was a solid 71.4 percent (25-35) at the free-throw line, with Givance leading the charge in the area. The Miners shared the ball effectively with 20 assists on 27 made field goals, won the boards (34-31) and racked up their most fastbreak points (24) against a DI opponent this year.

All of that helped them overcome committing 24 turnovers that led to 28 points for the home side. FIU shot 47.1 percent from the floor, but the Miners limited it to 2-12 on 3-point attempts. It marked the first win on the season for UTEP when yielding 70+ points and snapped a two-game skid.

Tae Hardy added nine points and Carlos Lemus pitched in six off the bench. It was a group effort on the boards, with Frazier III (seven), Onyema (six) and Solomon (four) buoying Givance’s eight grabs.

“It wasn’t pretty, but I’m happy for the guys,” UTEP head coach Joe Golding said. “They gutted out the win. We had tough travel getting down here and FIU plays well here at home. They’ve beaten some good teams at home. They’re obviously a little shorthanded right now. They had a big-time guard who didn’t play.

“I’m obviously disappointed with the 24 turnovers,” Golding said. “That’s sloppy basketball, but I’m proud of the guys for a gut-check win. I’m proud of our guys, their effort was pretty good. We had some guys do some good things tonight. We found a way to win. Credit to Shamar (Givance) for hitting free throws down the stretch. He played on guts tonight and courage tonight. I appreciate his toughness.”

The Miners scored the first four points of the contest on the way to leading 8-2 early on. It included a dunk over a defender from Onyema off the feed from Givance. It was a five-point Miner edge (12-7, 13:23, 1H) when Givance came up with a steal and initiated a fastbreak push that resulted in a wide-open trey that Frazier III buried.

After FIU clawed back within four, the Orange and Blue ripped off six straight to secure a double-digit advantage (21-11, 11:16 1H). It began with a free throw from Solomon. After he misfired on the second toss, Onyema grabbed the carom and found Jamari Sibley for a 3-pointer that he drained. UTEP got another stop and Solomon put back a chance in heavy traffic to cap the surge.

FIU halted it with an alley-oop, but the Miners answered immediately with a 5-0 push. Givance pulled up in transition to knock down a 3-pointer. On the ensuing possession, he set up Frazier III perfectly for the left-handed slam on UTEP’s own alley-oop to vault the Miners ahead by 13 (26-13, 9:20 1H).

UTEP was up by double digits still (40-28, 55 seconds, 1H) late in the period before the Panthers tallied the final four points of the stanza to cut the Miners’ advantage to eight (40-32) heading into halftime.

The Miners fired out of the gates to start the second half, peeling off 10 consecutive points over the first two minutes of the stanza. It forced FIU to call timeout, with UTEP suddenly ahead by 18 (50-32). Onyema kicked it off with a dunk, which was followed by a 3-pointer from Hardy. Solomon then had a hoop and harm before Onyema finished things off with a nifty hook shot.

UTEP stretched the margin to 20 (54-34, 16:53 2H) only to have FIU strike back in the form of an 8-0 run in just 64 seconds, reducing the Miner cushion to 12 (54-42). Hardy halted the surge with a steal and coast-to-coast score. The Orange and Blue were still up by 13 (57-44, 13:55) before FIU responded with an 8-2 push to make it a seven-point affair (59-52, 11:26 2H).

The Panthers continued to chip away, getting UTEP’s lead down to three (62-59) before Onyema’s emphatic left-handed dunk slowed the surge. That powerful slam ignited an 8-0 run for the Orange and Blue, with a Solomon hook shot and Frazier III triple also powering the crucial counter that sent the Miners back out by 11 (70-59, 5:40 2H).

The Miners remained up by double digits (78-68, 1:47 2H) before a 6-0 run for FIU made things interesting. Givance stopped the sequence by calmly draining two free throws, affording UTEP a six-point cushion (80-74, 45 seconds left).

After a quick score by the Panthers, they fouled intentionally but Givance sank two more tosses at the charity stripe. FIU then got a lay-up and forced a turnover. The Miners fouled, but FIU went 1-2 at the charity stripe as UTEP remained up by three (82-79). Givance came up with the rebound on the second misfire and sank two more attempts after he was fouled to make it a five-point tilt (84-79).

The Panthers found their way to the rim again quickly to get within three, but Givance stretched it back to five with two more makes at the free-throw line. With time dwindling to less than 10 seconds, FIU’s desperate attempt for a rally proved futile as the Miners held on for the road triumph. Frazier III sealed things officially by recording a steal, UTEP’s 10th of the tilt, with six seconds left. UTEP plays its regular-season road finale at league-leading Florida Atlantic at 12 p.m. MT/2 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
UTEP women stumble late in 62-59 road loss to Western Kentucky
Bowling Green, KY7 hours ago
Western Kentucky takes down UTEP 73-68 to sweep season series
El Paso, TX7 hours ago
UTEP women look to secure 20 wins, 2-seed in C-USA Tourney at WKU on Thursday
El Paso, TX1 day ago
UTEP men open final homestand of season vs. Western Kentucky on Thursday
El Paso, TX1 day ago
New Mexico State women rally for 70-64 win over Sam Houston
Las Cruces, NM7 hours ago
New Mexico State fires baseball coach Mike Kirby after 0-7 start to 2023 campaign
Las Cruces, NM16 hours ago
UTEP, New Mexico softball split midweek doubleheader in Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
3Peat: No. 18 Chapin outlasts Parkland 56-53 to punch third straight Sweet 16 ticket
El Paso, TX2 days ago
During period of uncertainty, Casey Owens overseeing New Mexico State basketball
Las Cruces, NM1 day ago
UTEP’s ranked No. 2 in the U.S. for master’s program
El Paso, TX9 hours ago
Eight El Paso businesses named to “Best Stores in Texas” List
El Paso, TX13 hours ago
Crash in Central El Paso sends 3 people to hospital
El Paso, TX2 days ago
UPDATE: Las Cruces 12-year-old girl found
Las Cruces, NM1 day ago
El Paso ranked #2 in the cheapest cities to buy beer
El Paso, TX13 hours ago
Middle school in Alamogordo closed after roof damaged in wind storm
Alamogordo, NM2 days ago
Specialized orthopedic health care access in El Paso
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Winter storm weather leads to school delays in Borderland
Las Cruces, NM1 day ago
El Paso kicks off nutrition month with ‘Fuel for the Future’ theme
El Paso, TX15 hours ago
FBI El Paso to host agent recruitment event
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Rollover accident leaves one person injured in La Union
El Paso, TX16 hours ago
Shooting in Northeast El Paso leaves one man injured
El Paso, TX1 day ago
$1M grant awarded to La Nube to fund new lab
El Paso, TX16 hours ago
NSMU ends COVID-19 vaccination requirement and case reporting
Las Cruces, NM1 day ago
‘El Paso Arborist’ provides tips on protecting your trees after severe windy weather
El Paso, TX1 day ago
2nd ’round table’ to tackle public safety after series of high-profile crimes in El Paso
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Suspicious package prompts evacuation of Walmart in NE El Paso
El Paso, TX1 day ago
‘The Stop The Violence Teen Night’ brings awareness on the rise in teen crime
El Paso, TX18 hours ago
El Paso police arrest DPS agent after alleged assault
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Cat with gang tattoos finds forever home after being rescued from Mexican prison
El Paso, TX1 day ago
‘The family unit is suffering here’; City leaders and community discuss rising juvenile crime
El Paso, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy