Three keys for Nets to avoid play-in round

By Brian Lewis,

7 days ago

Three keys for the Nets’ keys to earning at least the No. 6 seed and avoiding the play-in round:

Head-to-head

The Nets lead the sixth-seeded Knicks by two games and No. 7 Heat by 2 ½ with 24 games left on the schedule. They have a 2-1 season edge on the Knicks and have already taken the series with Miami. A victory at the Garden on Wednesday or at Miami on March 25 should put them in the driver’s seat for the sixth seed.

Develop a defensive identity

Without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, they can’t iso their way to victory — they’ll have to defend their way to it. The Nets have the roster for it, led by NBA All-Defensive Team candidates Nic Claxton and Mikal Bridges. But they’ll need to force turnovers to spark their depleted offense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mHZW4_0kyAL0P500
Gabe Vincent is double teamed by the Nets’ Nic Claxton and Dorian Finney-Smith during a recent game.
Robert Sabo for NY Post
Pace

The Nets have to not just run and take advantage of fresh legs, but create open 3-point looks in transition before defenses get set. Getting into early offense will be key.

