COLUMBIA, Mo. – The first two days of the Missouri State High School Activities Association wrestling championships concluded on Thursday night with three teams being crowned as champions at Mizzou Arena.

The Pleasant Hill (Class 2) and Centralia (Class 1) boys squads celebrated their Class 2 and Class 1 titles, respectively, and the Kearney girls took home their first championship in Class 1.

The action was fast and furious, with six championship matches being contested at the same time, and several individuals leaving their mark in the history books, including Palmyra senior Collin Arch winning his fourth state championship.

The Missouri wrestling championships continue Friday with the start of the championships for the Class 3-4 boys and the Class 2 girls . The title matches for the remainder of the Missouri championships will be Saturday evening.

Here is a look at the action from the finals from Ron and Lisa Rigdon:

Missouri wrestling championships (Boys Class 1-2, Girls Class 1)

Photos from Ron and Lisa Rigdon

Ron Rigdon photo

