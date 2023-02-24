Andover, Edina dominate in Class AA girls hockey quarterfinals

Lakeville North and Rosemount play in consolation bracket Friday morning

South Suburban Conference girls hockey rivals Rosemount and Lakeville North will play at 10 a.m. Friday at the TRIA Rink in St. Paul. Each team is looking for its first victory and first goal in the state girls hockey tournament.

Andover and Edina have won the last six Class AA championships – and they were the teams the SSC schools drew in Thursday’s quarterfinals at Xcel Energy Center. The Huskies and Hornets wasted no time showing they’re still in the title picture. Defending Class AA champion Andover defeated Rosemount 9-0 and Edina rolled past Lakeville North 6-0.

Rosemount and Lakeville North haven’t been in the state tournament for a while – the Irish’s only other appearance was in 2011 and North last reached state in 2014 – and they’ll play Friday for the right to extend their stay until Saturday. The Rosemount-North winner will play Centennial or Moorhead in the consolation championship game at 10 a.m. Saturday at TRIA Rink.

Lakeville North won both of its regular-season games against Rosemount, 3-0 and 5-2.

Andover (26-3) put Rosemount (15-12-2) on its heels early, scoring 1 minute, 6 seconds into Thursday’s first quarterfinal game. The Huskies led 2-0 after one period and had a 20-2 edge in shots.

Andover poured it on in the second, adding four more goals. Andover linemates Isa Goettl, Ella Boerger and Madison Brown scored six of their team’s nine goals, with Goettl getting a hat trick.

Rosemount’s best scoring chance came in the second period on a rebound attempt, but it failed to connect. Natalie Kendhammer played the first two periods in goal, making 28 saves.

Lakeville North (21-8) started well against Edina (22-4-2), getting a scoring chance early, then going on a 5-on-3 advantage in the middle of the first period. Edina got one of its penalized players back on the ice, then scored shorthanded at 8:42 of the first.

Things snowballed from there. Ellie Chapman scored two goals for Edina, and Hornets goalie Uma Corniea – a finalist for the state’s senior goalie of the year award – made 12 saves.

Eighth-grader Kaia Weiland made 20 saves in the first 44:13 before being replaced in net by Addie Oettinger.

In the other two Class AA quarterfinal games, top-seeded Minnetonka scored with 42 seconds left to defeat Centennial/Spring Lake Park 3-2. Gentry Academy was the third shutout winner in the four first-round games, defeating Moorhead 7-0.

Check back later for more about the state tournament.