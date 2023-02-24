Evanston
Change location
See more from this location?
Evanston, IL
Daily Northwestern
Open Tab: Cinnaholic spices up Evanston’s dessert scene with signature and customizable rolls
By Kunjal BastolaRachel Schlueter,7 days ago
By Kunjal BastolaRachel Schlueter,7 days ago
Cinnaholic offers a variety of cinnamon rolls and sweet treats that make the perfect Winter Quarter study snack. Located on 1596 Sherman Ave., the bakery...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0