Clark County Recorder’s Office launches new multi-departmental kiosk

By Linsey Lewis,

7 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County residents will be able to pay their property taxes directly to the Clark County Treasurer’s Office and record both property and land records with the launch of a new multi-departmental kiosk.

The Clark County Recorder’s Office will be unveiling the recording kiosk during a brief ceremony on Monday, Feb. 27 at the Dr. William U. Pearson Community Center in the north valley.

The Remote Multipurpose Interactive Recording Kiosk (RMIRK) provides the public with a quick and easy way to pay property taxes, record land and property records, and retrieve copies from a remote location without the need to visit the Government Center in Downtown Las Vegas.

“The RMIRK technology provides the experience for our constituents to interface with a Recorder in our office and transact business face to face in addition to providing the opportunity to make tax payments with the County Treasurer’s Office,” Clark County Recorder Debbie Conway said. “The RMIR Kiosk saves the customers time and money because there is no waiting in line, and it eliminates the need to come to our downtown location for the services the kiosk provides.”

The original version of the kiosk was for recording purposes only and required a dedicated employee to monitor each individual kiosk. The new platform manages multiple kiosks with the same number of employees.

The new kiosk will also automatically connect the next kiosk customer in line and any location to a live agent.

The recorder’s office said that the new process improves both efficiency and productivity for kiosk support agents and allows the reallocation of resources that were previously needed to oversee each kiosk.

“This specialized kiosk is extremely convenient for residents, particularly those who live near the Pearson Center in my district, in that they can conduct their business in a way that is convenient to them,” Commissioner McCurdy said. “I applaud the recorder for bringing these services to our community center.”

