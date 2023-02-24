High school girls basketball: 6A/5A second round recap

viperagp, stock.adobe.com

6A playoffs

The Sentinels were in control the whole way, booking their spot in the 6A quarterfinals, where they’ll face Fremont. Addyson Horsley and Jessica Maynard scored 14 and 13 points, respectively, to propel Mountain Ridge past the Cavemen. The Sentinels excelled at getting to line and capitalizing on their opportunities, going a rock-solid 17-for-26 from the free-throw line.

Trailing by one point at halftime, the second-seeded Falcons outscored Bingham 21-9 in the third quarter to separate themselves and advance into the 6A quarterfinals. Senior Abby Hymas (15 points on five made 3-pointers) led the scoring charge for Skyridge, which had four different players score 11 points or more. Mata Peaua did all she could to keep Bingham in the game, scoring a game-high 20 points.

In a matchup between the eighth and ninth seeds, it was the eighth-seeded Thunder that came out on top — and they did so in dominant fashion, holding the Panthers to their lowest scoring output of the season. Junior Austyn Feller scored a game-high 17 points for Westlake, which now faces the daunting task of a matchup with top-seeded Lone Peak in the quarterfinals.

The top-seeded Knights kicked off their title defense in the right way, securing a 45-point victory over Corner Canyon to book their spot in the quarterfinals. Kailey Woolston notched 33 points and Shawnee Nordstrom chipped in 19 as well to lead the way for Lone Peak. Another Region 4 opponent awaits the Knights in the quarterfinals in Westlake.

The Silverwolves kicked-off their 2023 tournament campaign with a solid result over Layton— their third victory over the Lancers this season. Kaidance King, Charli Hunt and Aly Coombs combined to score 34 points for Fremont. The Silverwolves shot 95% from the foul line on 21 attempts.

It was a matchup between two teams with more than 15 wins, but the tenth-seeded Titans managed to come up with a hard-earned road victory to secure their spot in the quarterfinals. Sophomore Ariah Hacker scored a team-high 11 points for Syracuse, which will head on the road once again to face the second-seeded Skyridge Falcons for a chance at the semifinals.

The Darts picked up their third win of the season over crosstown rival Farmington, this time to extend their season into the 6A quarterfinals. Points were hard to come by, as defense prevailed in the Region 1 playoff showdown, but Davis managed to put enough points on the board to advance. Kendra Kitchen and Aryanna Bull each notched 11 points for the Darts.

The sixth-seeded Mustangs beat Riverton for the third time this season, this time to pave their way into the 6A quarterfinals. Brinlee Murdock and Mariah Mons each scored 17 points to lead a group of four double-digit Herriman scorers. Riverton’s Faythe Stauffer notched a game-high 22 points.

5A playoffs

Related

Trailing after the first quarter, second-seeded Bountiful responded by outscoring the Wasps 40-17 over the next two quarters, leading to a comfortable victory in the 5A second round. Jordyn Harvey (17 points), Claire Cook (15 points), Mae Johnson (13 points) and Milika Satuala (10 points) combined to score all but 12 of the Redhawks’ points. Bountiful will look to continue its tournament run in the quarterfinals next Friday.

The third-seeded Thunderbirds, who trailed by two points at halftime, used a strong second half to defeat Brighton and clear their way into the 5A quarterfinals. Natalia Ballin, Rayli Galea’i and Lina Ballin combined to score 42 of Timpview’s 58 points. The Thunderbirds now face a deceptively tough task in a surging, No. 22-seeded Skyline next week.

The reigning 5A champion Red Devils looked primed to defend their crown in a comfortable second round victory over Mountain View Thursday night. The senior duo of Ellie Esplin and Kayla Porray combined for 40 of Springville’s 55 points to book their team a spot in the quarterfinals.

The Rams used a strong first half to build a lead that Northridge couldn’t quite overcome, as they booked their spot in the 5A quarterfinals. Sosefina Langi posted 18 points to lead the way for Highland, which managed to fight off an impressive game from Northridge’s Madison Hosino (22 points on six made 3-pointers). The Rams will face second-seeded Bountiful next week.

Thanks to a strong fourth-quarter performance, the Lehi Pioneers secured their spot in the 5A quarterfinals with a tough victory over Region 8 foe Jordan. Lehi finished a perfect 12-for-12 from the foul line and Sammi Love scored 20 points — two key factors that helped the Pioneers keep their season alive. Lehi will face upset-hungry Spanish Fork in the quarterfinals.

Thanks to a 10-point advantage in the third quarter, the eighth-seeded Timberwolves managed to keep their season alive with a second round victory over Woods Cross. Summer Christensen led the way for Timpanogos, stuffing the stat sheet for 20 points, five rebounds, six assists, three steals and even two blocks. Up next for the Timberwolves is a matchup with the defending 5A champion, Springville.

Related

Two days after upsetting Viewmont in the first round, the No. 21-seeded Lady Dons pulled off yet another upset, this time over fifth-seeded Cottonwood in overtime, to advance to the 5A quarterfinals. Emily Gwilliam, Libby Shaheen and Gracyn Cook combined to score 40 of Spanish Fork’s 56 points. The Lady Dons’ run in the 5A tournament will continue with a matchup against fourth-seeded Lehi next week.

It wasn’t just an upset, it was a dominant upset win for Skyline, which controlled the entirety of its matchup with sixth-seeded Payson to advance into the 5A quarterfinals. Tina Njike scored a game-high 25 points to pave the way for the tournament victory. The No. 22-seeded Eagles, who are finally healthy after battling injuries all year, will face third-seeded Timpview next.