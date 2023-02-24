Norwalk prevails in fierce battle, topples Shelby in OHSAA district semifinal

ASHLAND — The Division II district semifinal girls basketball game between No. 1 seed Norwalk and No. 4 seed Shelby Thursday night was quite the battle, with the Whippets putting up a game-long fight before the Truckers prevailed 50-47.

Norwalk (20-3) advanced to play Sandusky Perkins in a district final at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Here's what stood out:

Shelby press es , Norwalk breaks it; Norwalk presses, Shelby breaks it

Points were difficult to come by for each team in the first quarter but the game sped up in the second quarter. Shelby (18-6) pressed and trapped whenever the ball went into corners in the half-court, then Norwalk would come back with what looked like a 2-1-2 full-court press. Each team mixed up their coverages as the game progressed but they mainly stuck to their defensive strategies.

Some possessions, Shelby's pressure defense caused havoc, then there were times when Norwalk's press rattled the Whippets. However, as successful as both teams were with their defensive plans, each team broke the other's press on more than a couple of occasions throughout and that led to the offenses getting going.

Shelby's Eve Schwemely (team-high 15 points), Demi Hipp (eight points), Audi Albert (seven points) and Charlie Niese (six points) got a vast majority of their points off breaking Norwalk's press and not off set plays.

Yet, Shelby coach Natalie Lantz said her team's execution wasn't good enough.

"No, we didn't execute offensively like we wanted to," said Lantz. "We would break the press no problem, then we didn't execute. We'd call a play, then I don't know where our heads went. That was one of the frustrations that we tried to be strategic out of timeouts in what play we wanted and we don't execute. I don't think it was that they didn't want to, it was they were physically beat down and wore down. I think both teams were."

If Shelby did its part in breaking Norwalk's press, then the Truckers came right back and beat the Whippets' coverage with strong perimeter play, ball-handlers and fundamental passing by Kenzie Smith (six points), Abby Koenig (nine points), Kylie Moser (five points) and Summer Moehlman (three points).

The game played out by seeing which team could handle the other's defensive coverages the best and who could generate enough offense out of it.

The Truckers and Whippets were pretty much even in that category.

The second half was intense

During the second half, bodies were hitting the floor. There were some questionable calls late. Both teams rebounded hard. This was a physical game between two very good basketball teams. Sometimes in close affairs like this, the deciding factor or factors can come down to the thinnest of margins.

This one came down to which team could maximize the most in those critical stretches of the game when it was up for grabs.

And that was what Norwalk did late in the third quarter.

Down 37-36, the Truckers went on a rapid 8-0 run in which most of their points came from their 2-1-2 press and diligent traps. As the player in the middle and basically reading and reacting to Shelby's moves, Brooklyn Davis on two straight plays anticipated, jumped out and got two steals that she finished with layups, sending the Norwalk fanbase in a frenzy.

Norwalk took a 44-37 edge into the fourth quarter.

"We started off well and we had mental lapses at times that hurt," Lantz said. "Unfortunately, they would come in swings. We'd do really well to fight back, fight back. Took the lead, then turnover, turnover, turnover. Just silly. Not meeting passes. Not making hard cuts. Just simple things. They had a pretty high turnover game, too, but they capitalized on more of the turnovers then we did."

Even then, the Whippets didn't go away. They clawed back into it but Norwalk's Davis (game-high 24 points, and who knows how many rebounds) had a motor that was just relentless. Crashing the boards. Making smart reads on defense. Fending off Shelby double-teams and getting to the rim to score. She was a force for the Truckers inside, especially in the fourth quarter.

To go along with Davis' play, it didn't help that Shelby missed some good looks underneath the basket in the last 3-4 minutes. This game was a real fight, and the Truckers just squeezed by.

Coming off a district title last season with a team that went 27-1, Lantz noted that many of the pundits didn't think Shelby would become Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference champions again — and yet the Whippets did just that for the fifth consecutive season.

"You gotta look what we lost last year, the injuries we've come through this year. I'm incredibly proud. These girls never backed down. They lost to the No. 1 seed," Lantz said. "I'm proud of them. If you look at those two seniors, Demi and Audi, from seventh grade on, six straight [MOAC] championships. How can you not be happy with that?

"And the naysayers didn't give us a chance to win this year and have the season we did. Those girls are hard-nosed and competitors."

