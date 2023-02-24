Open in App
San Marcos, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

Driver killed in fiery crash in San Marcos

By Caleb Lunetta,

7 days ago

A man died in a crash in San Marcos on Thursday after his vehicle was hit by an SUV that rolled over and caught fire, sheriff’s officials said.

The crash was reported about 7 a.m. after the driver of a Jeep Cherokee heading north on Rancho Santa Fe Road near La Colusa Drive lost control of his SUV and struck a raised median, Sgt. Chuck Morreale said in a news release.

The SUV went over the median and onto the southbound side of the road, where it collided with a Lincoln MKZ sedan, Morreale said.

The force of the impact caused the SUV to roll on its side and catch fire, the sergeant said.

Firefighters freed the driver of the sedan. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, Morreale said.

The SUV driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the news release.

Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to have been factors in the crash, Morreale said.

The incident is under investigation.

Sheriff's officials asked anyone with information about the crash to contact Deputy Joshua Valdez at (760) 510-5042.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

