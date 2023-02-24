Open in App
Sacramento, CA
FOX40

Man arrested in connection to shooting; victim uninjured, Sacramento Police say

By Jose Fabian,

7 days ago

(KTXL) — Sacramento Police said they arrested a man suspected of shooting at someone Thursday evening.

Officers responded to Hogan Drive, near 24th Street, for reports of a shooting around 8 p.m.

At the scene, they found the victim of the shooting, who was uninjured.

Officers searched the area and were able to find a suspect and a gun. Police said they arrested the man on charges related to the shooting.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

