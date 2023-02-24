Man arrested in connection to shooting; victim uninjured, Sacramento Police say

(KTXL) — Sacramento Police said they arrested a man suspected of shooting at someone Thursday evening.

Officers responded to Hogan Drive, near 24th Street, for reports of a shooting around 8 p.m.

•Video Above: ‘Lady in the refrigerator,’ woman found dead in 1995, identified

At the scene, they found the victim of the shooting, who was uninjured.

Officers searched the area and were able to find a suspect and a gun. Police said they arrested the man on charges related to the shooting.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.