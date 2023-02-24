Open in App
Midland, TX
KTSM

Eastlake baseball dominates Midland Legacy in tournament at SWUP

By Colin Deaver,

7 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Eastlake baseball team defeated Midland Legacy 10-0 in five innings at Southwest University Park on Thursday.

Eastlake used a big second inning to propel themselves to an early 5-0 advantage and added more damage after that.

The game was part of the Socorro ISD Baseball Tournament that will be held all weekend across El Paso and feature teams from the Sun City and beyond. Each team is guaranteed at least one game at the SWUP.

The championship game will be played at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at Southwest University Park.

