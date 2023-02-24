Another Fun Way To Fill Your Free Time: Furniture Painting (part 4 of 5)

Looking for ways to channel your inner Vincent van Gogh? Why not paint your own sunflowers on that bedside table and give your old furniture new life? Restoring furniture is a hobby that keeps your creative mind working while making sure your budget stays minimal. Terri Coultrap from Consignments Plus in Louisville says painting furniture is a project anyone can do. “It’s only paint,” she begins, “and if you don’t like it you can paint over it.”

To get started, Terri suggests buying an easy-to-use paint like a fusion mineral paint. This type of paint is easy for beginner use and requires minimal prep. “It’s really very doable,” Terri explains. It already has a built-in top coat and is self-leveling for a smooth finish. If you’re wondering what furniture piece makes a good starter, Terri says a lamp is a great first project. “Everybody’s got an ugly lamp in their house, so why not just paint it and bring a pop of color into your room,” Terri says.

Furniture painting suits the introvert and extrovert because it can either be accomplished in your own home or in a group setting. Consignments Plus offers beginning furniture painting classes monthly providing a great time to meet new friends and to ask about different products. So get your old furniture and new paint brushes ready because as Terri explains, “Painting can be therapeutic, so restore what you have and make it you.”

By Tonilyn Hornung

