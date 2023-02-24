Open in App
Louisville, KY
See more from this location?
Today's Transitions

Another Fun Way To Fill Your Free Time: Furniture Painting (part 4 of 5)

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VylYt_0ky98cEg00

Looking for ways to channel your inner Vincent van Gogh? Why not paint your own sunflowers on that bedside table and give your old furniture new life? Restoring furniture is a hobby that keeps your creative mind working while making sure your budget stays minimal. Terri Coultrap from Consignments Plus in Louisville says painting furniture is a project anyone can do. “It’s only paint,” she begins, “and if you don’t like it you can paint over it.”

To get started, Terri suggests buying an easy-to-use paint like a fusion mineral paint. This type of paint is easy for beginner use and requires minimal prep. “It’s really very doable,” Terri explains. It already has a built-in top coat and is self-leveling for a smooth finish. If you’re wondering what furniture piece makes a good starter, Terri says a lamp is a great first project. “Everybody’s got an ugly lamp in their house, so why not just paint it and bring a pop of color into your room,” Terri says.

Furniture painting suits the introvert and extrovert because it can either be accomplished in your own home or in a group setting. Consignments Plus offers beginning furniture painting classes monthly providing a great time to meet new friends and to ask about different products. So get your old furniture and new paint brushes ready because as Terri explains, “Painting can be therapeutic, so restore what you have and make it you.”

By Tonilyn Hornung

P.S. Check out other fun ways to fill your free time here.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Louisville, KY newsLocal Louisville, KY
Finding Shelter…At The Library
Louisville, KY11 hours ago
Experts offer gardening tips following an uncommon winter of bare evergreens, blooming flowers
Louisville, KY2 days ago
New Louisville restaurant will offer seasonal comfort food for breakfast, lunch
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Before and After: A Paint-Fueled Redo Gives This Beige Box Apartment Some Much-Needed Charm
Louisville, KY3 days ago
This Is The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Mexican Restaurant In Kentucky
Elizabethtown, KY17 hours ago
Derby Festival reveals Thunder Over Louisville 2023 theme, air show details
Louisville, KY22 hours ago
Louisville car wash celebrates grand opening with 9 days of free washes
Louisville, KY17 hours ago
Huber's Restaurant now open with adjusted hours
Louisville, KY1 day ago
'God answered our prayers'; Seniors rejoice as ElderServe opens doors for first time in 10 months
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Sale price for Shelbyville's iconic Claudia Sanders Dinner House cut to $4.9 million
Shelbyville, KY1 day ago
Demand for bourbon keeps Kentucky barrel makers busy
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Be Our Guest at The Peach Cobbler Factory
Louisville, KY1 day ago
'We were just messing around': Louisville co-workers split $50K winning lottery ticket
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Movie Shot In Louisville To Get Local Screening This Friday
Louisville, KY4 days ago
Louisville man appears in new season of ‘The Mandalorian’
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Kentucky’s Notoriously Haunted Waverly Hills Sanatorium is Now Open For the 2023 Season
Louisville, KY22 hours ago
Winter isn't over yet for Kentucky
Louisville, KY2 days ago
It Should Be Illegal To Drive Through Bedford, Kentucky Without Stopping At Little Town & Country Restaurant
Bedford, KY2 days ago
Employees sent home after fire swept through Louisville warehouse
Louisville, KY21 hours ago
This Vault In Kentucky Holds One Of The World’s Most Closely-Guarded Secrets
Louisville, KY18 hours ago
'I'm excited' | Hardin County family thankful for help from community after mobile home fire
Radcliff, KY18 hours ago
This Has Been Named Kentucky’s Most Expensive Restaurant
Louisville, KY3 days ago
Louisville Fire crews work fire at Iroquois Park
Louisville, KY3 days ago
Fire closes steel plant in south Louisville Riverport industrial area
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Family members say grandmother sustained injuries while in care of southern Indiana nursing home
Corydon, IN4 days ago
'Built on lies': Mobile home park residents claim rent-to-own agreements, down payments 'disappeared'
Mount Washington, KY1 day ago
WAVE Storm Tracking Team provides tips ahead of Alert Day
Louisville, KY18 hours ago
Honda plant breaks ground
Jeffersonville, IN2 days ago
Precautionary boil advisory issued for approximately 2,000 water customers
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Woman killed in Old Louisville shooting had fallen on hard times, father says
Louisville, KY3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy